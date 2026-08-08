Jamaican-Born DJ Damage Celebrates Billboard No. 1 and BMI Honor

Atlanta, Georgia – Jamaican-born Leonard “DJ Damage” Douglas is stepping into the spotlight with two major career milestones: a Billboard No. 1 single and national recognition from Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI). The Atlanta-based creative is among the forces behind “Without You.” This is the Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz gospel breakout that topped Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart in February. It was later honoured as one of the year’s most-performed gospel songs at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on July 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For DJ Damage, the recognition marks a global breakthrough more than two decades in the making. From Jamaica’s sound system culture to major U.S. stages, he helped power “Without You” as a songwriter, scratch DJ, producer, background vocalist and featured performer in the music video. Furthermore, he brought a distinctly urban hip-hop praise energy to gospel radio.

The Billboard No. 1 capped a standout 33-week chart run. This included a 12% surge in radio spins during the single’s climb to the top spot and a No. 26 finish on Billboard’s Year-End Top Gospel Airplay Chart.

“Reaching Billboard No. 1 was nothing short of a dream come true. For a kid from Jamaica to achieve that level of recognition on one of music’s most prestigious charts is a milestone I don’t take lightly,” he said. “It represents both my personal achievement and a moment of pride for Jamaica and the Caribbean as a whole. Very few creatives from our region have ever stood at that height, and I’m deeply grateful and humbled to be among them.”

DJ Damage’s Resume

Before “Without You” became a Billboard-charting gospel moment, DJ Damage had already built a respected career behind the scenes and on stage. His résumé includes spinning for Grammy Award-winning R&B group 112, touring with American rap rock band Gym Class Heroes, and sharing stages with artistes including Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Ashanti, Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Buju Banton, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

Jevon Dewand said DJ Damage’s instincts helped shape the record’s impact. “He has a great ear for music. Sight is a blessing and vision is a gift. I saw the vision in him,” said Dewand.

He added that he knew they were creating something special while recording the song, crediting DJ Damage’s musical range as a key part of that process.

“DJ Damage knows all types of music, and he’s very versatile in all genres. Most DJs play music but can’t make it music. He can.”

From Prospect, Clarendon to Stony Hill, St. Andrew

While the Billboard and BMI recognition mark two of his biggest professional wins, DJ Damage traces the journey back to Prospect, Clarendon, where his music dream began. His breakthrough came years later in Stony Hill, St. Andrew. At that time, he convinced promoters to let him perform with R&B group 112.

“That night in Stony Hill was everything. It was me taking a chance and betting on myself. I knew that if I could just get my foot in the door and get on that stage with 112, my skills would reach the right ears,” he said.

“I still DJ for 112 to this day. From there, I took the momentum to Jersey City and began DJ’ing with Gym Class Heroes, and it just kept building. Every connection, every show, and every risk led to the next opportunity. I went on to DJ for Shai, joined a sound system called Diamond Movements, and had the privilege of performing alongside legends across Reggae, Dancehall, R&B, Hip Hop and more. That one night in Stony Hill set everything in motion.”

That momentum eventually led to an introduction from Wayne Wonder. This opened doors to King Promotions, touring opportunities with producer and songwriter Jazze Pha, and, in 2023, performing before an audience of over 60,000 people during Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

“It was electrifying. There’s really no other word to describe it. To me, standing on one of Hip Hop’s greatest stages, surrounded by some of the biggest names in the culture, celebrating 50 years of a genre that was born from Jamaican sound system culture, as a Jamaican DJ was priceless,” he said. “Every obstacle, every sacrifice, every door that was closed before one finally opened, all of it flashed in that moment. Not many DJs will ever have that experience. And standing there, I knew without a doubt that it was exactly where I was supposed to be. That feeling is truly indescribable.”

DJ Damage hopes his story encourages the next generation of creatives to dream bigger than their circumstances.

“These are moments I worked for over twenty years. I started with nothing but a chance and a will to prove myself. I hope young creatives across Jamaica and the Caribbean see this win. I want them to know their dreams are possible, even if they doubt it.

Gospel Music Awards Performance

The momentum continues on August 15, when DJ Damage is scheduled to perform at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ceremony will be taped live and later aired on BET.