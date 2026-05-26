Race for Congress District 20: Dr. Rudolph Moise Withdraws

SOUTH FLORIDA – Dr. Rudolph Moise today announced he is stepping away from the race for Congress in Florida’s 20th District and is endorsing both former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Luther Campbell in the race.

“Today, I am stepping away from the race for Congress in Florida’s 20th District, not because the fight is over, but because the stakes are too high for ego, division, or political games.

For far too long, there have been coordinated efforts to weaken the influence of historically underserved communities, dilute the political power Black and Brown voters fought decades to build, and divide voices that should be united. We cannot hand those forces an easier victory by remaining fractured at such a critical moment.

I strongly disagree with Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in District 20, a district long viewed as an important voice for Black and Brown communities in South Florida. This seat should never become a political fallback plan or a vehicle for political survival while the very communities it was created to empower risk being pushed aside.

We cannot afford another fractured race. We cannot afford another missed opportunity. And we certainly cannot afford leadership driven by political ambition instead of accountability to the people.

That is why, today, I am putting community over politics and proudly endorsing both Former Mayor Dale Holness and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell for Congress in Florida’s 20th District. I believe either of these public servants will fight to honor and protect the legacy of the Honorable Alcee Hastings, a legacy rooted in representation, justice, opportunity, and an unwavering commitment to the people of this district.

Dale Holness has spent years fighting for economic opportunity, minority- and women-owned businesses, housing, jobs, and policies that directly impact working families across Broward and South Florida. His public service has been defined by a commitment to expanding access, building opportunity, and ensuring that communities too often left behind have a seat at the table.

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell brings a different but equally important voice to this race. A son of South Florida, his life and work have been rooted in standing up for his community. Luke is not a traditional politician. He is a businessman, cultural figure, youth mentor, coach, and longtime advocate who has helped open doors for young people, create opportunities, and fight for free speech at the highest levels of this country.

This decision is about unity. It is about strengthening the path forward, supporting leaders who understand the needs of our communities from different but important perspectives, and ensuring that the voices of our neighborhoods are not drowned out, divided, or ignored.

This is not a retreat from public service. It is a strategic decision rooted in principle, unity, and an unwavering commitment to continue advocating for the people of South Florida.

To those who underestimate the strength, resilience, and political voice of our communities: we are paying attention, we are organized, and we will continue showing up at the ballot box. I am stepping away from this race, but my commitment to public service and to the future of South Florida remains stronger than ever.”