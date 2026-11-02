Business

Keva Johnson Brings Fashion to Miramar First Fridays

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 minute ago
0 0 1 minute read
fashion designer Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear
Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear

The Keva J Swimwear designer joins the free Nov. 6 networking event for South Florida entrepreneurs and creatives.

fashion designer Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear
Fashion designer Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear

 

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Fashion meets business at Miramar’s next First Fridays: Network & Chill. Keva Johnson, the Miramar-based fashion designer and owner of Keva J Swimwear, will be the featured guest Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Universal Technical Institute.

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam and the City of Miramar’s Economic Development & Housing Department, the event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free with required registration for adults 21 and older.

Keva J Swimwear Takes the Spotlight

Johnson’s luxury swimwear label emphasizes individuality and confidence, with suits offered in sizes 2 through 18. Her appearance puts a local fashion entrepreneur in the spotlight at a series built around business connections and industry insights.

South Florida Networking for Entrepreneurs and Creatives

First Fridays brings together entrepreneurs, small-business owners, creatives and emerging professionals to exchange ideas, explore opportunities and connect with industry leaders. The fall series pairs networking with resources focused on business growth, leadership development and entrepreneurship.

First Fridays: Network & Chill - Mayor Wayne Messam
Mayor Wayne Messam at First Fridays: Network & Chill

“First Fridays: Network & Chill reflects our commitment to investing in the people who drive Miramar’s economy, our entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and aspiring business leaders,” said Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

“We invite everyone to come out, connect and be part of Miramar’s thriving business community.”

Previous guests have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Trick Daddy, Louis Oliver, Maffio and Amara La Negra, connecting the series to South Florida’s entertainment and business communities.

First Fridays: Network & Chill

First Fridays: Nov. 6 Event Details

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
  • Time: 6:30–9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Venue: Universal Technical Institute
  • Address: 2601 SW 145th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027
  • Featured guest: Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear
  • Admission: Free with required registration; ages 21 and older

The fall series continues Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

How to Register for Miramar First Fridays

Space is limited. Reserve a free spot at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.

First Fridays: Network & Chill

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 minute ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Bahamas Brand Dominates at Sawgrass Mills Mall in South Florida

Bahamas Brand Dominates at Sawgrass Mills Mall in South Florida

January 21, 2019
Hardware Inventory Management Software

Streamlining IT Operations with Hardware Inventory Management Software

November 23, 2024

How to Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic

June 14, 2021
Miami Dade College's Hospitality Institute to Provide COVID-19 Re-Opening Training to Area Hotels

Miami Dade College’s Hospitality Institute to Provide COVID-19 Re-Opening Training to Area Hotels

May 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button