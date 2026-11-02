Keva Johnson Brings Fashion to Miramar First Fridays

The Keva J Swimwear designer joins the free Nov. 6 networking event for South Florida entrepreneurs and creatives.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Fashion meets business at Miramar’s next First Fridays: Network & Chill. Keva Johnson, the Miramar-based fashion designer and owner of Keva J Swimwear, will be the featured guest Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Universal Technical Institute.

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam and the City of Miramar’s Economic Development & Housing Department, the event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free with required registration for adults 21 and older.

Keva J Swimwear Takes the Spotlight

Johnson’s luxury swimwear label emphasizes individuality and confidence, with suits offered in sizes 2 through 18. Her appearance puts a local fashion entrepreneur in the spotlight at a series built around business connections and industry insights.

South Florida Networking for Entrepreneurs and Creatives

First Fridays brings together entrepreneurs, small-business owners, creatives and emerging professionals to exchange ideas, explore opportunities and connect with industry leaders. The fall series pairs networking with resources focused on business growth, leadership development and entrepreneurship.

“First Fridays: Network & Chill reflects our commitment to investing in the people who drive Miramar’s economy, our entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and aspiring business leaders,” said Mayor Wayne M. Messam. “We invite everyone to come out, connect and be part of Miramar’s thriving business community.”

Previous guests have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Trick Daddy, Louis Oliver, Maffio and Amara La Negra, connecting the series to South Florida’s entertainment and business communities.

First Fridays: Nov. 6 Event Details

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 Time: 6:30–9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

6:30–9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Venue: Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Address: 2601 SW 145th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027

2601 SW 145th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027 Featured guest: Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear

Keva Johnson, owner of Keva J Swimwear Admission: Free with required registration; ages 21 and older

The fall series continues Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

How to Register for Miramar First Fridays

Space is limited. Reserve a free spot at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.