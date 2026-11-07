PortMiami backs Caribbean maritime scholarships

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness headlines the ACMF gala in Hollywood, Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — PortMiami sponsored a South Florida gala supporting scholarships for Caribbean students pursuing maritime education and careers, bringing together shipping and port leaders at the Diplomat Beach Resort on Nov. 5, 2026.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was the featured speaker at the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation’s annual Anchor Awards gala.

South Florida shipping leaders attend

Attendees included PortMiami CEO Jonathan Daniels, Tropical Shipping CEO Tim Martin, Caribbean Shipping Association representative William Brown and Port Everglades Association CEO Lori Baer, according to PortMiami’s release.

Sonless Martin, a PortMiami global trade and business development representative whose responsibilities include foreign trade zone initiatives and trade relations across Latin America and the Caribbean, also attended.

Caribbean maritime education takes focus

The evening raised funds for scholarships supporting Caribbean students preparing for careers in the maritime sector, according to PortMiami. The release did not specify the amount raised or the value of the port’s sponsorship.

The American Caribbean Maritime Foundation funds scholarships, grants and equipment for maritime training and education in the Caribbean. Its work connects education support with opportunities in the region’s shipping industry.

PortMiami highlights regional partnerships

PortMiami said its sponsorship reflects its commitment to strengthening regional maritime partnerships, supporting the next generation of maritime professionals and advancing economic opportunities in the Caribbean and Latin America.

See also: