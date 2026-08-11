GroceryList Launches Pharmacy Delivery Services in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GroceryList has expanded its digital marketplace to include pharmacy services. This gives customers in Jamaica and abroad a way to order prescription and over-the-counter medications for delivery across the island.

The new service broadens GroceryList’s reach beyond groceries and everyday essentials. As a result, it positions the company as a e-commerce platform for Jamaicans at home. It also serves members of the diaspora supporting relatives on the island.

Customers can upload prescriptions for review by licensed pharmacies, purchase approved medications and arrange delivery to recipients anywhere in Jamaica. The service also includes over-the-counter medications available through participating pharmacies.

Digital Platform Expands

The launch follows an islandwide pilot and marks the latest step in GroceryList’s effort to digitize essential commerce in Jamaica. It connects consumers with local supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and retailers through one platform.

“Our mission has never been limited to delivering groceries,” said Rory Richards, founder and chief executive officer of GroceryList. “We are building digital commerce infrastructure that helps Jamaicans, wherever they live, access essential products and services for their families. Pharmacy is an important next step in creating one trusted platform that connects the diaspora with licensed local businesses and makes everyday commerce simpler, faster and more accessible.”

For Jamaicans overseas, the service is designed to reduce the coordination often required to help relatives obtain medication. Customers can upload a prescription, pay for the order and have medications delivered directly to family members in Jamaica.

Local customers can use the service to reduce travel and wait times while accessing prescription and over-the-counter medications from trusted, licensed pharmacies.

“Our vision has always extended beyond grocery delivery,” said Jermain Morgan, chief operating officer of GroceryList. “We are building the digital infrastructure that connects Jamaicans with the services they rely on every day. Pharmacy is a natural extension of that work and gives customers one platform for groceries, healthcare products and other essentials.”

GroceryList said the pharmacy service supports its broader strategy to build a digital marketplace for everyday commerce across Jamaica while giving participating businesses new ways to reach customers locally and internationally.

“As someone who has long championed initiatives that strengthen the connection between Jamaicans overseas and their families back home, I welcome innovations that make healthcare more accessible,” said Oliver Mair, consul general of Jamaica in New York. “Digital platforms that connect families with licensed pharmacies and trusted delivery services are an important step toward improving healthcare access while strengthening the bonds between Jamaicans abroad and their communities.”

How to Access the Service

Customers in Jamaica and overseas can access the pharmacy service by visiting GroceryListJamaica.com or downloading the GroceryList Jamaica mobile app.

After creating or signing into an account, customers can select a participating pharmacy, shop for prescription or over-the-counter medications, securely upload a valid prescription where required, enter the recipient’s delivery information, and complete payment.

Licensed pharmacies dispense prescription medications only after reviewing and approving each order in accordance with applicable Jamaican pharmacy regulations.

As GroceryList continues to expand, the company plans to deepen partnerships with pharmacies, healthcare providers, and retailers while introducing additional digital services that strengthen its position as Jamaica’s everyday commerce platform.