Carnival’s Marie McKenzie honored at Caribbean Anchor Awards

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness highlights cruise industry training as South Florida gala raises funds for Caribbean maritime scholarships.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Carnival Corporation executive Marie McKenzie was honored at the 2026 Anchor Awards in South Florida on Nov. 5. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness highlighted her role in expanding cruise industry opportunities for Caribbean students.

The American Caribbean Maritime Foundation’s ninth annual awards gala at the Diplomat Beach Resort recognized McKenzie’s three decades in the cruise industry and raised funds for maritime education across the Caribbean.

Andrew Holness highlights Caribbean maritime training

In his keynote address, Holness pointed to a recent visit aboard Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, where more than 100 Caribbean Maritime University participants, including 20 cadets, gained firsthand exposure to the cruise industry. He credited McKenzie with helping make the visit possible shortly before the gala.

“Her willingness to open doors for cadets gives practical meaning to the opportunities we are discussing tonight,” Holness said.

Anchor Awards support Caribbean maritime scholarships

Proceeds from the gala support the foundation’s scholarships and grants for Caribbean students pursuing maritime careers. These careers include marine engineering, logistics, navigation and port management.

The foundation says it has invested more than $3 million in more than 600 scholarships and grants. These funds help develop the region’s maritime workforce.

McKenzie also emphasized the need to expand opportunities for Caribbean businesses, communities and future generations. “Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not. Our responsibility in this room and beyond is to help close that gap,” she said.

Marie McKenzie’s three decades at Carnival Corporation

McKenzie, Carnival Corporation’s senior vice president of government and destination affairs, joined the company in 1996. She oversees relationships with Caribbean governments, regional organizations, port partners and local communities across more than 40 ports regularly visited by the company’s cruise lines.

Her work focuses on destination development, infrastructure and shared economic opportunities. Her previous leadership roles have included financial planning and analysis, global destination development, sourcing and operations.

Originally from Jamaica, McKenzie became the first woman and the first Caribbean national to chair the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s Operations Committee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Howard University. In addition, she holds a master’s degree in international business from Florida International University.

“Marie McKenzie has been an indispensable bridge between the cruise industry and the Caribbean communities it touches,” said Geneive Brown Metzger, president and executive director of the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation,” McKenzie said. She credited colleagues, government leaders, port partners and Caribbean communities for their collaboration.

2026 Anchor Awardee: Richard Scheff

The 2026 Anchor Awards also honored Richard Scheff, senior partner at Faegre Drinker. Held under the theme “Caribbean Maritime Professionals: The Backyard Advantage,” the event brought together leaders from the cruise, cargo, shipping, logistics, port and government sectors.