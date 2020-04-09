One Heart, One People: Jamaica Tourism Industry Aiding in Relief Efforts

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Coming together as one nation, Jamaica’s resilient spirit is shining stronger than ever during these unpredictable times as its tourism industry has become a major part of the destination’s relief efforts.

The Jamaican government in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism is staging ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand,’ a virtual reggae concert on April 12 to raise funds to purchase crucial equipment such as gloves and masks for frontline healthcare workers in Jamaica. The live concert will be streamed on the VP Records’ YouTube channel from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Below, please find additional information on the generous and courageous efforts of Jamaican properties in the collective fight to keep the country safe and healthy:

RIU Hotels

RIU Hotels in Jamaica are giving donations of food to Fresh Bread Ministries International, a locally and Internationally mission-based church with headquarters in Montego Bay. The mission’s ministry department deliver care packages comprised of food from RIU to the communities for those less fortunate and delivering to infirmaries, boys’ homes, shut-ins, etc. The Mission Department does a weekly grocery bag for impoverished populations even before the epidemic, but the need is now greater with the high number of job loss.

Jakes Treasure Beach

Jakes Treasure Beach is the first local hotel to offer its 65 rooms for quarantine or isolation purposes for COVID-19 patients. The resort, located in St. Elizabeth, will allow the Ministry of Health & Wellness access to its entire property, which includes hotel rooms and villa accommodation, a gesture owner Jason Henzell said was the “right thing to do.”

Sandals Resorts International

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has offered the Government the Carlisle Inn, a 52-room hotel in Montego Bay, to be used as an incubation center and has helped to finance 40 ventilators at a cost of $20 million JMD to be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Sandals has also decided against laying off its permanent workers, opting to pay 40% of their basic salary and retain benefits such as health insurance and paid vacation despite the temporary closure of all its resorts in the Caribbean.

Bluefields Bay Villas

Family-owned and operated, Bluefields Bay Villas is a collection of six all-inclusive luxury villas located on Jamaica’s south coast. While the resort’s doors are closed during this time, the owners have decided to forgo their own salaries, committed to covering health insurance for all employees, providing a weekly $2,000 stipend for any team members who are 55 years and older and offering complimentary lunch for those in need, seven days a week.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Situated in the tourist capital of Montego Bay along the Caribbean with rooms designed by Ralph Lauren, Round Hill is doing its part to assist the in the battle against COVID-19. Collaborating with Jamaica-based Hanover Charities, Round Hill is accepting donations for the resort to gather funds to assist staff during this difficult time. Hanover Charities is a mission-based organization focused on initiatives to improve the health, welfare and education of Hanover Parish in northwest corner of Jamaica. Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Hanover Charities page to donate toward the relief fund for Round Hill employees.