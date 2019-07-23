Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach Rated Best In The World By Condé Nast Traveller

The 2 Mile Stretch of Milky White Sand is Home To Some of Grenada’s Best Hotels

St. George’s, Grenada – Looking for the best beach in the world? Look no further than Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach has been rated the best beach in the world by the internationally recognized Condé Nast Traveller UK. Written by Lizzie Pook, she put together a list of the top 20 beaches in the world.

About Grand Anse Beach, she wrote, “You’ll find no shortage of beautiful beaches in Grenada, but tranquil, sheltered Grand Anse is one of the best. Two miles of milky-white sand on the western, leeward side of the island, it’s a short water-taxi ride from the capital of St George’s, and is overlooked by some of Grenada’s finest hotels.”

Condé Nast Traveller has a print readership of over 1 million monthly readers, over 3 million digital visitors and 6.3 million social fans.

Reacting to the exciting news Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste Curwen said, “This is a priceless recognition for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Grand Anse is indeed an unspoilt gem but it is just one of our many amazing attractions. We invite you to explore our waterfalls, reefs, marine life, breathtaking views, sulpur springs and so much more.

One still has the chance to discover Grenada and take advantage of savings until October 31.