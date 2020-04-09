COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica – Easter Sunday April 12th
The Government of Jamaica has embarked on a strategic program to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.
What you can do to help in this fight?
You can donate whatever you can to the Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand Fund online or over the phone at toll free number +1 (866) 228-8393 and encourage your friends and family at home and abroad to do the same.
The #TogetherWeStand Campaign
The Together We Stand Global Alliance under the distinguished patronage of The Honorable Olivia Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports is targeting to raise US$10.5 million to help Jamaica fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.
How will your donation be used?
Your donation will go towards the purchasing of personal protective equipment for healthcare and frontline workers, testing kits and treatment as they become available.
