COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica – Easter Sunday April 12th

The Government of Jamaica has embarked on a strategic program to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

What you can do to help in this fight?

You can donate whatever you can to the Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand Fund online or over the phone at toll free number +1 (866) 228-8393 and encourage your friends and family at home and abroad to do the same. The #TogetherWeStand Campaign The Together We Stand Global Alliance under the distinguished patronage of The Honorable Olivia Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports is targeting to raise US$10.5 million to help Jamaica fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease. How will your donation be used? Your donation will go towards the purchasing of personal protective equipment for healthcare and frontline workers, testing kits and treatment as they become available.