COVID-19 Relief “Telethon Jamaica Together We Stand”

‘Telethon Jamaica, Together We Stand’, is a 6 hour live event that will take place Sunday April 12th on TVJ Jamaica (5-6:30pm EST) and on VP Records YouTube channel (3-9pm EST).

The link will also be available on other media entities including Irie Jam 360 and 1 Spot Media.

Inspired by a recent Richie Spice song, “Together We Stand”, the goal is to bring Jamaicans together to support this important cause, which has affected so many citizens globally.

The telethon hopes to significantly contribute to the 10 million US dollars needed for medical supplies by the Health & Wellness sector in COVID-19 efforts.

The telethon will feature appearances by celebrities, athletes and politicians and live at home performances by Jamaica’s top artists, the final list will be announced soon. Telethon Jamaica is being spearheaded by an alliance of global diaspora organizations with the endorsement of the government of Jamaica.

The Hon. Olivia Babsy Grange is the patron of the event.

#COVID19 #Jamaica #JATogetherWeStand