Titans of Reggae Julian Marley & Junior Reid Join Forces on “Mother Nature”
Two titans of reggae Julian Marley and Junior Reid join forces on the lyrically social commentary track Mother Nature. Highlighting continuing issues of our treatment of both the earth and ourselves.
The track is a combined production of Breaking Expectations and J-Rod Records.
They enlisted the top flight mixing engineer Veer V. Dhaniram together with Background Vocalist Sherieta Lewis and Mastering genius Duane “Midilord” Summers.
Cover Artwork was done by the talented Waleo Molere and Move With Time executed the creative lyric music video.
Music Video Credits
- Artist: Junior Reid & Julian Marley
- Filmed by: JussbussTv
- Edited by: Jono Hirst (HD Media)
- Producer: Rachelle Yap
- Talent: Migdania Banhan
- Stylist: Flowerchild 1999
- Location provided by: Turtle River Park & Falls
Song Credits
- Artist: Junior Reid & Julian Marley
- Producers: Breaking Expectations / J-Rod Records
- Mixing Engineer: Veer V. Dhaniram
- Mastering Engineer: Duane “Midilord” Summers
- Background Vocals: Sherieta Lewis
- Cover Art: Waleo Moliere
