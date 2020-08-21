Titans of Reggae Julian Marley & Junior Reid Join Forces on “Mother Nature”

Two titans of reggae Julian Marley and Junior Reid join forces on the lyrically social commentary track Mother Nature. Highlighting continuing issues of our treatment of both the earth and ourselves.

The track is a combined production of Breaking Expectations and J-Rod Records.

They enlisted the top flight mixing engineer Veer V. Dhaniram together with Background Vocalist Sherieta Lewis and Mastering genius Duane “Midilord” Summers.

Cover Artwork was done by the talented Waleo Molere and Move With Time executed the creative lyric music video.

Music Video Credits

Artist: Junior Reid & Julian Marley

Filmed by: JussbussTv

Edited by: Jono Hirst (HD Media)

Producer: Rachelle Yap

Talent: Migdania Banhan

Stylist: Flowerchild 1999

Location provided by: Turtle River Park & Falls

Song Credits

Artist: Junior Reid & Julian Marley

Producers: Breaking Expectations / J-Rod Records

Mixing Engineer: Veer V. Dhaniram

Mastering Engineer: Duane “Midilord” Summers

Background Vocals: Sherieta Lewis

Cover Art: Waleo Moliere