9 Mile Music Festival Featuring Julian Marley, Capleton, Sizzla and More!

Julian Marley, Capleton, Mavado, Sizzla, DMX, Charly Black, Matamba And Kreesha Turner to perform at 9 Mile Festival March 11th at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

MIAMI – Smilin Island Food is pleased to present the 24th Annual 9 Mile Music Festival.

The event will be held on March 11th at the beautiful Historic Virginia Key Beach Park located at 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami. Doors will open at 1pm, rain or shine.

9 Mile Music Festival will be hosted by Lance’O of Kulcha Shok Muzic and will include performances by DMX, Julian Marley, Capleton, Mavado, Sizzla, Kreesha Turner, Charly Black, Matamba, DJ sets by Jahstream and Mighty Crown, and more.

Further lineup announcements will be made soon.

Besides the music, there will be a holistic village with services such as acupuncture, massages, and yoga, as well as nutritionists and life coaches. They will also have body painting and a drum circle on the beach.

Although 9 Mile Music Festival is an adult festival, children under 10 enter free as long as they are escorted by a guardian.

Expect a day full of music, many different cultures, foods and drinks: from Jamaican jerk chicken and other popular Jamaican dishes to Latin food, arepas, pizza, Chinese food, fresh salads and vegetarian food.

To keep up the tradition, a donation of 4 canned goods is still required for entry. This practice has been going on since the very first edition of 9 Mile Festival 24 years ago, and all goods are contributed to charity.

This year the 9 Mile Music Festival will support Kurlys House & Food for Life.