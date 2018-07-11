Joanna Marie’s New Single “Hush Darling” Takes Center Stage Across the Reggae Musical World

All Eyes On July As A Sweet Sultry International Female Reggae Artist, Joanna Marie Release The Red Hot New Single Tagged “Hush Darling,” The 1st Single From The Highly Anticipated Upcoming Various Artist Album, DI JUGGLIN VOL 2 DUB MIX.

SOUTH FLORIDA – Joanna Marie, Jamaican born and one of Florida’s renowned sultry vocalist, pianist, composer, and producer, has announced the launching of a new single, “Hush Darling”.

The track which closely mirrors and doubled as the cover of the internationally acclaimed Gregory Isaacs postulations will drop on July 13, 2018 and will be distributed by VPAL.

The Hush Darling single is a sizzling, passionate, reassuring and determination-filled captivating track that’s certainly going to make a hit.

Coming from the innate craft qualities of such an experienced and versatile artist, Hush Darling is set to be the door-opener to a much awaited upcoming various artist album, “DI JUGGLIN VOL 2 DUB MIX.”

Everyone is looking forward to this drop, considering the wide success recorded with DI JUGGLIN VOL 1 which was released in November, last year. Most music analysts’ and different reviews and hosting sites across the internet are already receiving positive feedback from fans and patrons of the Iconic star, with many Likes and Comments even when Hush Darling is yet to drop.

“Marie has been a legend–with 30 years of musical experience, you can only expect the best from Joanna Marie, and so far, I have never been disappointed with her music,” said, Ana Plies, a long- time follower on Sharzan.

Hush Darling and DI JUGGLIN VOL 2 (including the volume 1) albums are produced by Joanna Marie for JTMC Muzik, a company established and owned by Joanna Marie and her daughter Melissa, who is a Juris Doctor Candidate for 2019 at Nova Southeastern University.

DI JUGGLIN VOL 1 AND VOL 2 DUB Mix albums were the first independent albums to be produced by Joanna Marie for JTMC Muzik Label (once VOL 2 kicks in).

The album, DI JUGGLIN VOL 1, featured 15 hand-selected artists and tracks from established and upcoming artists, which was regarded by many as the most anticipated and highly successful collaboration and compilation of reggae music till date.

The second album – DI JUGGLIN VOL 2 – is expected to be even more sizzling, and thanks to the famous Hush Darling Riddim that will spearhead the entire album come July 13, 2018.

DJ JUGGLIN VOL 1 is still selling on iTunes and all major digital outlets, including on physical CDs