“In Time of Protest Art Exhibit” on display at Miramar Cultural Center

MCC Partners With The Box Gallery To Highlight Black History and The Black Lives Matter Movement In A Powerful Exhibit

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is excited to present “In Time Of Protest Art Exhibition Curated by: Rolando Chang Barrero” from January 11, 2021 – March 14, 2021 in the Ansin Family Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) | ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.

In Time of Protest, an art exhibition organized by Rolando Chang Barrero, Curator of The Box Gallery, in recognition of Black History and the Black Lives Matter movement as a part of American History. This is a powerful documentary exhibition of events that united a new generation in peaceful protest on the continual journey towards social justice.

When discussing the origins of this Exhibit, Curator Rolando Chang Barrero reflects:

“My response to the murder of George Floyd was to listen. What I heard and saw was a clear call for unity and justice. What I did was to gather those voices and images, so others could bear witness to our history; our American History as it was in the summer of 2020. Black History a version of American History, Black History is that part of the American truth that questions… “and justice for all.”

Artists featured in this exhibit include Nicholas Brooks, Reche Nelson, Reese Blanke, Saul Martinez and Curator, Rolando Chang Barrero.