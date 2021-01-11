City of Miramar to Celebrate MLK Day, Black History Meets Reggae Month

Exciting events & programs planned throughout the months of January and February

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar invites the community to join us for a six-week long celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month.

The City has various family-friendly events and programs planned for residents to learn and reflect on the accomplishments, history, culture and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King and Black Americans in Miramar and throughout our nation’s history.

City Manager Vernon E. Hargray stated, “We are thrilled to be celebrating MLK Day and Black History Month with our Miramar residents. This gives us a chance to recognize the achievements of African Americans in our community.”

“Black History Month also coincides with Reggae Month, which we will be celebrating for the second time this year in collaboration with Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis.”

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Parade is scheduled on Monday, January 18 th and is hosted by Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers;

and is hosted by Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers; Commissioner Yvette Colbourne will host the January 30 th Art on the Go event at MCC Arts Park,

Art on the Go event at MCC Arts Park, Mayor Wayne Messam is the host of Freeform Saturday, February 6 th at Miramar Cultural Center

at Miramar Cultural Center Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis is the host for the drive-in movie featuring SELMA on Saturday, February 13th.

The events and programs planned for the months of January and February are all free of charge and offer entertainment and art to our community members of all ages.

In Time of Protest Art Exhibition – Black Lives Matter themed

Organized by Rolando Chang Barrero, Curator of The Box Gallery, in recognition of Black History and the Black Lives Matter movement as a part of American History.

When: Monday-Thursday, January 11th through March 14 | 9:30am-4:30pm

Where: Miramar Cultural Center Ansin Gallery (MCC), 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar Fl 33025

Admission: Free

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Parade

Hosted by Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers

When: Monday, January 18th | 10:00am

Where: Starting at Multiservice complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar Fl 33023

In Time of Protest Art-On-The-Go @MCC

Hosted by Commissioner Yvette Colbourne

MCC ArtsPark now features multicultural art installations. One of the murals spotlights Black History: Artist Jenny Perez celebrates Black History through her creation of lively expressionist figures and are both beautiful and colorful. Her work reflects her energy and excitement.

Scroll through the Ansin Art Gallery and experience the In Time of Protest art exhibition tied to Black Lives Matter in celebration of Black History month.

When: Saturday, January 30th | 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: Miramar Cultural Center Arts Park (MCC), 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar Fl 33025

Admission: Free

Freeform Art Saturday @ MCC – Special Black History edition

Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

Join us for our very own Family Freeform Saturday where MCC will offer a variety of outdoor activities, live music and local food. Suitable for all ages. The event will include

Youth Panel Discussion (City Chambers)

Student Light Boxes Live Art performance

Film (theater)

Artisan Vendors

When: Saturday, February 6th | 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Where: Miramar Cultural Center Arts Park (MCC), 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar Fl 33025

Admission: Free

Black History Meets Reggae Month (February)

Black History Month coincides with Reggae Month, which we will be celebrating for the second time this year. The events planned for the month will also celebrate the history of Reggae music and the impact it has on a global level.

Presented by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who stated, “I am pleased that as a City despite continuing to confront the common enemy COVID-19, which unfortunately sheds light on the disparities that still exist in black and brown communities with regards to Healthcare among other social issues; we could not let the month of February go by without recognizing its designation as Black History Month.”

“In addition, February is known as Reggae Month and I’ll continue my initiatives to highlight them both under the theme, ‘Black History Meets Reggae’.”

‘Black History Meets Reggae’ Events include:

Virtual Panel Discussion – Reggae and the Resistance to Black Lives Matter…The Journey!

Virtual discussion in partnership with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association. Panelists: Senator Shevrin Jones, Attorney /Activist Alex Audate and Pastor Terrance Wilson, Cool Church.

When: Thursday, February 11 | 6:00pm–8:00pm

Where: Facebook Live and Comcast Chanel 78, Miramarfl.gov

Reggae Icon Awards Event

Black History Meets Reggae

Honoring International Reggae Artist and NEW this year a Marcus Garvey Award recognizing a local champion for change in equality and immigration.

When: Saturday, February 27 | 6:30pm–10:00pm

Where: Miramar Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar Fl 33027

Admission: Free

Drive-In Movie – SELMA

Hosted by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Feature movie is SELMA which is about the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

When: Saturday, February 13th | Gates open at 6:00pm; Movie time: 7:00pm

Where: Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar Fl 33023

Art in Public Places

Championed by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

2 new art installations planned during February Black History Month:

Bravo Supermarket (Historic/ east Miramar) mural unveiling

A call for art submission posted to Miramar residents. Themed: Marketplace to reflect the vibrant and diverse cultural make up of the city and ties in Bravo Supermarket via a public-private partnership.

Unveiling date: Late February

Location: Bravo Supermarket 6819 Miramar Parkway, Miramar Fl 33023

Black History Month themed traffic light box wraps

Miramar Cultural Center is partnering with local schools to promote Black Lives Matter and Black History month on 15 Traffic Light Boxes across the City.

The art contest is geared towards high school students Grades 9 – 12 who are encouraged to create a poster depicting Black Lives Matter in conjunction with MCC’s “In Time of Protest” Art Exhibition.

15 winners will be chosen with their artwork featured on MCC virtual gallery, social media and installed on traffic light boxes throughout the City of Miramar as part of the City’s Art in Public Places program.

Installation date: Late February pending Broward County approval

Locations: 15 traffic light boxes in central and west Miramar