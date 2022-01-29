First Jamaican Dancehall Reality Show Hits Tubi Streaming Platform

[NEW YORK, NY] – Dancehall Divas, a new urban lifestyle reality series, is now on Tubi. It was announced today that Season One of the fresh dancehall reality series will begin streaming exclusively in the North American market on the mega popular streaming platform.

Dancehall Divas is the platform’s first title in the dancehall reality genre. Tubi appears to be diversifying its offerings to include newer shows and originals in various categories, including black cinema. The series being touted as the world’s first dancehall lifestyle reality show. It features cast members drawn from the popular dancehall subculture. Like some well-known modern reality shows, Dancehall Divas showcases associates and foes who come together to create the type of TV that audiences find entertaining.

The Cast

Dancehall Divas is produced by LHDT Productions and filmed entirely in Canada. Whilst the cast is relatively new to the mainstream reality genre, the first season showcases the camaraderie and interpersonal relationships and conflicts among some of the women, who are part of the indigenous underground subculture of the Dancehall lifestyle. Representing the most populous dancehall cities across the world the women came together from London, Toronto, New York and Kingston, Jamaica, to make up the cast.

International Appeal

According to the creator and executive producer of the series, Heather Elliott Whitehead, “The show has an international flavor because all the cast members reside in different countries. There’s glitz, glam, drama, grit and heart…everything that makes up a drama-filled reality show. Additionally, we see this as a great opportunity to expose millions of people to the series and the culture in an entertaining and relatable way”.

Season 2

Elliott-Whitehead, who hails from Trelawny, Jamaica, also pointed out that this development has cemented a successful future for the franchise. The show is now in the process of producing a Season 2. She went on to note that even before the first season officially aired, some cast members had exited the show. Making way for a revamped ensemble for subsequent seasons.

Tubi, a division of Fox Entertainment, is an ad-supported video-on-demand service. Offers more than 35,000 movies and TV shows, 100+ local and live news channels. As well as 250+ entertainment partners, including content from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. The streaming platform is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Australia and has over 40 million active subscribers.