International Dancehall Lifestyle Reality Show Premieres this Thursday

NEW YORK – Dancehall Divas, the world’s first dancehall lifestyle reality show will premiere September 10th to audiences globally. The show is being touted as the world’s first dancehall lifestyle reality show, featuring six women who are part of the popular dancehall subculture.

The show produced by LHDT Productions out of Toronto, Canada features six episodes as part of its pilot season–which producers say was shortened due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dancehall Divas Cast

Shot entirely on location in one of the most popular dancehall cities, the season showcases the comradery and interpersonal relationships and conflicts of its main cast; Danielle Isaacs (Danielle D.I) a dancehall recording artiste out of Jamaica, Marlene Deroux (Sky Hollywood) a business woman from New York, Simone Smikle (Simma) a fitness professional and recording artiste from the United Kingdom and three castmembers from Toronto; Timeasha Labbeaches (Barbie Dolley) an entertainment promoter, Ochanna Spencer (Sexii Peppa) an emerging artiste and Asoya Hall (Juicee Bunny) a rapper and local actress.

According to the creator and executive producer of the series, Heather Elliott-Whitehead, “The series highlights the grungy yet elaborate nature of the lifestyle within the dancehall subculture. People know the music, the artistes and the art form associated with the music genre, but there’s an entire subculture that exists within the dancehall culture and that has to do with the lifestyle of the women who are part of it. The show will have an international flavor because all of the castmembers reside mostly overseas. There’s glitz and glam, drama, grit and heart”.

The series has been compared to successful shows from the Love and Hip Hop franchise, but Elliott-Whitehead is quick to point out that the Dancehall Divas series is indigenous to dancehall and Jamaica and the stories within the series are unique to the culture.

On Thursday, the series will premiere in 33 countries on CEEN Caribbean TV, Digicel’s CATCH Networks and stream live on the Dancehall Divas website.

The series will make its local Jamaican debut on CVM the following Saturday.

Where to Watch Dancehall Divas

Jamaica

Exclusively on CVM TV Nationwide SATURDAYS AT 10:00PM FLOW, Channel 112 Digicel Play, Channel 8 Ready TV, Channel 101 Local Channel number

United States & Canada

CEEN TV NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9:00PM EST Bell Media (Channel 661) Rogers Media (Channel 684) Optimum/Altice (Channel 1103) Verizon Fios (1103)

U.K & The Rest of the World

Stream LIVE every THURSDAY AT 9:00PM EST ​Episodes available 24/7 on our website