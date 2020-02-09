Barry G Makes History as MC of Children of the Icons Concert

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Radio Legend, Barry G made history as Master of Ceremonies at the Montego Bay, St James edition of Children of the Icons Concert on February 1, 2020.

He met the children of the Icons whose parents he knew well and whose music he helped to top the charts in their heyday.

The Boogieman soaked up the rhythm and style of the youthful emerging icons, capturing their sounds in his mental discography for later use. As the show progressed, he was seen dancing near stage right, smiling and looking dapper in his white & blue leisure suit.

The Children of Icons concert is part of a calendar of activities for Reggae Month, managed by the Ministry of Culture and Entertainment, in collaboration with Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), which highlights Jamaica’s music, culture and heritage.

The MC introduced the opening band Fyah Force by having them showcase their musicians before featuring the first artiste Imeru Tafari, son of Iconic Queen Ifrica who hails from Montego Bay. The rain fell steadily and cooled off the swelling crowd. Some fans danced under their umbrellas while others went scampering for cover. However, the artistes continued with the show.

The Boogieman was amazed at the size of the crowd but more so the readiness of the performers to showcase their talent. Imeru Tafari’s stage presence was crisp, sharp and dynamic. Reflecting on his career, he said “Rebel Salute has been a training ground for my growth as a singer. Tonight, I am poised to show a likkle bit of my experience.” He has recently released a single accompanied by a video, January 13, on Reggaeville.

Jahbar I began to mesmerize the crowd before he hit the stage, he delivered on songs like Legal Scamma, High Tonic, Smoke up The Place, and It’s The Feeling. He is the son of George Miller, drummer with the Firehouse crew. The emerging icon got his start at age 3, travelling with his father, Luciano as well as other veterans. He is aged 24 and has to his credit an Album entitled Jahbar I Deh Ya that went to the second round in the recently held Grammys.

Indie Allen, emerging artiste, a Montegonian, burst on the music scene through the popular TV Talent Show Digicel Rising Star, 2011. His momentum did not stop there; he has toured the USA, Canada & Europe with songs such as Catch A Fire, released in 2018 which caught the attention of his fans and launched his career. He performed his single The West, which is being exhibited in audio visual format in the National Gallery. Upcoming single Protected will drop this month.

Noel Ellis aka Rozah Roze, is a regular performer on Ity & Fancy Cat show. He sings in the Rock Steady genre of his father Alton Ellis. Rozah took the audience down memory lane with songs such as: Still In Love, You Make Me So Happy, Rocksteady & Breaking Up Is Hard To Do. They sang along and danced to his performance and he surprised them by leaping from the stage into the crowd. Barry G said he was pleased to meet Rozah and will be watching his career growth. You can catch Rozah Roze on the Annotto Bay Concert edition before he goes off to Canada end of April.

Headliner Richie Spice, roots reggae veteran, thrilled the audience with some of his proven songs from the mid-90s. He delivered songs such as: Earth A Run Red, Youth Dem Cold, Brown Skin and Ghetto Girl. He also performed a new song Together We Stand, which dropped late 2019, and was featured on Strictly The Best Vol. 60 on VP records.

Daddy 1, aka Adrian Daley, is a Salt Spring native and a member of the 6ix, a collective of dancehall artistes including Chronic Law led by Squash. Daddy 1 exudes a cool confidence which comes across in his delivery. He proved himself lyrically loyal to the 6ix and worthy to dancehall fans in Montego Bay, who returned the love. When Daddy I hit the stage, there was a roar of approval. Youths in the front row stood up and sang his lyrics word for word. The relative newcomer performed popular songs from his 2019 tracks, such as: Next Level, Custom, Bro Gad, Out Here and Anthem.

Barry G noted the magnetic impact Daddy 1 had on the youths and repeatedly called him back to the stage for an encore, but to no avail. The Boogieman thanked the sponsors once more and brought the curtains down on a successful and electric staging of Children of the Icons Concert, Montego Bay edition.