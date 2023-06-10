Chart topping Dancehall Star Kranium Drops New Single “Vibes Weekend”

NEW YORK – Chart topping, dancehall star Kranium is back with a new single “Vibes Weekend“, a catchy and upbeat tune that celebrates the joy of living in the moment. The song, which features his signature smooth vocals and infectious melodies, is available on all streaming platforms and attaining great global buzz.

Accompanied by the release of a video “Vibes Weekend” showcases Kranium unique ability to deliver a Dancehall/Reggae sound which resonates with fans worldwide. Shot in Jamaica, W.I. and directed by 300K, the video showcases the essentials of a great weekend: great energy and good friends.

Live Performance in New York

Kranium, who has collaborated with artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Major Lazer, Ed Sheeran and Tory Lanez, is also gearing up for his first live New York performance in five years. He will be hitting the stage at the Gramercy Theatre on June 14 with his band Melody Gad, bringing his fans a night of pure energy and dancehall vibes.

Tickets for Kranium’s show are on sale now at www.gramercytheatre.com.

“I’m always excited to perform in my hometown, New York, share my new music and hold a vibes with my fans. The delivery of my music is always unpredictable, which is why I will have my band and also my DJ accompanying me for this show, you never know what may happen or who may appear” Kranium said.

“Vibes Weekend is all about having fun and enjoying life, and that’s what I want to bring to the stage. I can’t wait to see everyone at the Gramercy Theatre and make it a night to remember.”