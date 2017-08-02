Racquel Service crowned Miss Jamaica Diaspora 2017

The Coronation of the Miss Jamaica Diaspora 2017 “Beauty Inside and Out”

PLANTATION – The Miss Jamaica Diaspora Organization crowned its newest queen, Racquel Service on July 29, 2017, during the 4th Annual Miss Jamaica Diaspora Coronation Show at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Not only did Racquel Service win the overall competition, she also won the awards for Most Congenial, Best in Swimwear, and Essence of Style.

Racquel graduated from the Huntington University and Broward College.

The vivacious twenty-two-year-old is now tasked with being the Ambassador for The Galleon Foundation, Inc. for the next year. During this time, she is committed to work assiduously in raising funds for the foundation’s scholarship programs.

The Miss Jamaica Diaspora competition added a new segment to this year’s show. The talent competition allowed the contestants to showcase their talents which ranged from creative dance to oratory. The audience was thoroughly entertained and captivated by the performances.

In addition to the winner, the following awards were given Third Runner-up Brihanna Kinte, Dominique Shorter, Second Runner-up, and Danaisia Dyer, First Runner-up. Sectional Awards went to Shadina Stewart for Best in Evening Gown and Janae James for Most Photogenic.

Miss Jamaica Diaspora Judges

Special thanks to the judges who had the mammoth task of selecting this year’s winners were: Elorine Deforneau, Mark Cameron, Joy Thomas, Denise Grant, and Chief Judge – Dr. Allan Cunningham.

Miss Jamaica Diaspora Sponsors

The show was made possible by our generous sponsors: The Galleon Foundation, LDA Wealth Management, Cheryl Levy Designs, The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant, Dr. Gray – Dr. Gray Women to Women Ob/Gyn, Splendor Realty, Mortgagegrants.com, U-First Dental, Kalybr Commuter Club, and Caribbean Village.