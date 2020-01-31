Black History Month 2020 celebrations planned throughout Miami-Dade
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), along with various community based organizations, have scheduled a number of events that pay homage to the African American diaspora, as well as this year’s national theme established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH): “African Americans and the Vote.”
Following is a list of events and activities throughout the county commemorating Black History Month and coordinated by the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee.
Black History Month 2020 Calendar of Events
- Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Black Police Museum Black History “Book & Brunch” featuring Attorney Benjamin Crump
480 NW 11th Street-Miami, Florida 33136 Ticketed Event – 305-329-2513
- Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Third Annual Ebge Festival – A Celebration of African Culture & Heritage – Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
4020 Virginia Key Beach, Drive, Miami, Florida 33149 305-960-4614
- Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 7 p.m.
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents “Art of the Spiritual”
Classical music concert featuring Miami’s Black opera singers performing African American Spirituals 305-638-6771 www.Sandrellriverstheater.com
- Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
Portrait Unveiling & Exhibit Opening Reception – Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Building
Sandrell Rivers Theater – 6103 NW 7th Avenue-Miami, Florida 33127 305-375-4606
- Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m.
South Florida People of Color – Miami Shores Multipurpose Center
9900 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL, 33138
- Friday, February 7, 2020 – Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Black History Month Kickoff at 11:30 a.m.
Featuring unveiling of “Triumphant Spirits” and Vessels “Women of Substance”
MUCE exhibit, entertainment & Soul Food Trucks
Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW 1st Street-Miami, Florida 33128 305-375-4606, www.miamidade.gov/baab
- Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Trayvon Martin Foundation Peach Walk & Peace Talk – Ives Estate Park
20901 NE 16th Avenue, Miami, Florida 786-504-4235
- Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Eighth Annual South Dade Gospelfest
Featuring Gospel artist William H. Murphy, III & “Little Big Shot’s” Caleb Serrano
South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center
10950 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189 Ticketed Event: 786-573-5300 www.miamidade.gov/baab
- Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Trayvon Martin Foundation – “Annual Remembrance Dinner”
Doubletree Ballroom, 711 NW 72nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126 786-504-4235
- Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Valentine’s “Day Pop Up Shop” #Black Love
Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Lobby) 111 NW 1st Street-Miami, Florida 33128 305-375-4606 www.miamidade.gov/baab
- Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Unity360 Community Race Dialogue at Miami Shores Community Church
9823 Northeast 4th Avenue, Miami Shores, FL, 33138 www.southfloridapoc.org
- Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:45 a.m.
Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association & the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida
Honoring Pioneer Judge & Civil Rights Activist John D. Johnson- Discussion featuring William Snowden, Director, Vera Institute of Justice
Dade County Courthouse-Rm. 6-1, 73 West Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33130 RSVP: BHMEVENT@Jud11.flcourts.org
- Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Black History Month Closeout – Co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board & Internal Services Division
Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128 www.miamidade.gov/baab
- Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.
3rd Annual Black History Gospel Music Brunch and Awards.
Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119th Street in Miami.
786-832-2362. Tickets on sale via Eventbrite https://mda3rdannualgospelmusicbrunch.eventbrite.com
- Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.
Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers- Free Gospel Sundays
Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132 305-949-6722
- Friday, February 28, 2019 at Noon
Century of Black Flight” Black History in the Making Miami International Airport Concourse D / Auditorium-4th Floor 305-876-7907
- Friday, February 28, 2019 from Noon to 2 p.m.
Black History Month Annual Recognition Luncheon – Sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime (District 2) 305-694-2779
- Friday February 28, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Haitian migration: “The Early Years: Relationships and Solidarity between South Florida’s African American community and Haitian Refugees” discussion and reception
Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, 13390 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, Fl 33161 RSVP:Lhermantin@santla.org
- Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
20th Annual Domestic Violence Workshop – “No More Broken Hearts”
Sponsored by Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, School Board Member, District 2
Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida 33142 District2@dadeschools.net
- Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation presents
Annual “Why I am Proud of My Heritage” Essay contest winners
Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Avenue-Miami, Florida 33142
- Saturday, February 29, 2020 from Noon to 4 p.m.
Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan & City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert 7th Annual Black Heritage Festival
Free event featuring musical entertainment, vendors, food trucks, face painting, rock climbing & more
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056 305-474-3011
Tours, Exhibits & Special Community Events
- February 1-March 31, 2020 – Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Catlett: The Future of Equality-A 35 Year Retrospective” exhibit
Presented by Miami Dade Public Library System & Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33130 – 305-375-2665 https://www.mdpls.org
- February 1-29, 2020
CHAT Tours Presents $20 Tours in 2020 for Black History Month, One- hour Historic Overtown Walking Tour
One-hour Little Haiti Walking Tour Fridays & Saturdays 2-3pm – 786-507-8500 – www.chatsouthflorida.com
CHAT Miami Tours on BrightLine/Virgin Trains
Discover Miami with CHAT Miami! Hop aboard the train and meet our professional tour guide & shuttle at the Brightline Miami Central station for a day of exploration! www.chatsouthflorida.com
- February 2-9, 2020
Florida Memorial University Homecoming – “Lion Strong: Stepping Up Standing Proud Homecoming 2020 305-626-3600 www.fmuniv.edu
- February 6-23, 2020
UniverSoul Circus, Miramar Regional Park,16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33027 954-883-6950
- February 28-March 1, 2020
Annual Melton Jazz Festival Weekend “Continuing The Legacy of Jazz”
The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.- The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
- Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour
The GMCVB Multicultural Tourism and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South FL, 7th Annual Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour
Led by Historian and Executive Director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Timothy A. Barber, this 5-hour tour via motor coach will showcase a Black Miami Heritage Cultural Experience. 305-539-3097 or email pam@gmcvb.com
For a detailed calendar of events, visit CLICK HERE. For more information on the month’s events, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.
