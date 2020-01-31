Black History Month 2020 celebrations planned throughout Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), along with various community based organizations, have scheduled a number of events that pay homage to the African American diaspora, as well as this year’s national theme established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH): “African Americans and the Vote.”

Following is a list of events and activities throughout the county commemorating Black History Month and coordinated by the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee.

Black History Month 2020 Calendar of Events

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Black Police Museum Black History “Book & Brunch” featuring Attorney Benjamin Crump

480 NW 11th Street-Miami, Florida 33136 Ticketed Event – 305-329-2513

Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Third Annual Ebge Festival – A Celebration of African Culture & Heritage – Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

4020 Virginia Key Beach, Drive, Miami, Florida 33149 305-960-4614

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 7 p.m.

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents “Art of the Spiritual”

Classical music concert featuring Miami’s Black opera singers performing African American Spirituals 305-638-6771 www.Sandrellriverstheater.com

Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Portrait Unveiling & Exhibit Opening Reception – Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Building

Sandrell Rivers Theater – 6103 NW 7th Avenue-Miami, Florida 33127 305-375-4606

Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m.

South Florida People of Color – Miami Shores Multipurpose Center

9900 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL, 33138

Friday, February 7, 2020 – Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Black History Month Kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

Featuring unveiling of “Triumphant Spirits” and Vessels “Women of Substance”

MUCE exhibit, entertainment & Soul Food Trucks

Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW 1st Street-Miami, Florida 33128 305-375-4606, www.miamidade.gov/baab

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Trayvon Martin Foundation Peach Walk & Peace Talk – Ives Estate Park

20901 NE 16th Avenue, Miami, Florida 786-504-4235

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Eighth Annual South Dade Gospelfest

Featuring Gospel artist William H. Murphy, III & “Little Big Shot’s” Caleb Serrano

South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189 Ticketed Event: 786-573-5300 www.miamidade.gov/baab

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Trayvon Martin Foundation – “Annual Remembrance Dinner”

Doubletree Ballroom, 711 NW 72nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126 786-504-4235

Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Valentine’s “Day Pop Up Shop” #Black Love

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Lobby) 111 NW 1st Street-Miami, Florida 33128 305-375-4606 www.miamidade.gov/baab

Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Unity360 Community Race Dialogue at Miami Shores Community Church

9823 Northeast 4th Avenue, Miami Shores, FL, 33138 www.southfloridapoc.org

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:45 a.m.

Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association & the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida

Honoring Pioneer Judge & Civil Rights Activist John D. Johnson- Discussion featuring William Snowden, Director, Vera Institute of Justice

Dade County Courthouse-Rm. 6-1, 73 West Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33130 RSVP: BHMEVENT@Jud11.flcourts.org

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Black History Month Closeout – Co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board & Internal Services Division

Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128 www.miamidade.gov/baab

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

3rd Annual Black History Gospel Music Brunch and Awards.

Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119th Street in Miami.

786-832-2362. Tickets on sale via Eventbrite https://mda3rdannualgospelmusicbrunch.eventbrite.com

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers- Free Gospel Sundays

Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132 305-949-6722

Friday, February 28, 2019 at Noon

Century of Black Flight” Black History in the Making Miami International Airport Concourse D / Auditorium-4th Floor 305-876-7907

Friday, February 28, 2019 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Black History Month Annual Recognition Luncheon – Sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime (District 2) 305-694-2779

Friday February 28, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Haitian migration: “The Early Years: Relationships and Solidarity between South Florida’s African American community and Haitian Refugees” discussion and reception

Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, 13390 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, Fl 33161 RSVP:Lhermantin@santla.org

Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

20th Annual Domestic Violence Workshop – “No More Broken Hearts”

Sponsored by Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, School Board Member, District 2

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida 33142 District2@dadeschools.net

Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation presents

Annual “Why I am Proud of My Heritage” Essay contest winners

Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Avenue-Miami, Florida 33142

Saturday, February 29, 2020 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan & City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert 7th Annual Black Heritage Festival

Free event featuring musical entertainment, vendors, food trucks, face painting, rock climbing & more

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056 305-474-3011

Tours, Exhibits & Special Community Events

February 1-March 31, 2020 – Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Catlett: The Future of Equality-A 35 Year Retrospective” exhibit

Presented by Miami Dade Public Library System & Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33130 – 305-375-2665 https://www.mdpls.org

February 1-29, 2020

CHAT Tours Presents $20 Tours in 2020 for Black History Month, One- hour Historic Overtown Walking Tour

One-hour Little Haiti Walking Tour Fridays & Saturdays 2-3pm – 786-507-8500 – www.chatsouthflorida.com

CHAT Miami Tours on BrightLine/Virgin Trains

Discover Miami with CHAT Miami! Hop aboard the train and meet our professional tour guide & shuttle at the Brightline Miami Central station for a day of exploration! www.chatsouthflorida.com

February 2-9, 2020

Florida Memorial University Homecoming – “Lion Strong: Stepping Up Standing Proud Homecoming 2020 305-626-3600 www.fmuniv.edu

February 6-23, 2020

UniverSoul Circus, Miramar Regional Park,16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, Florida 33027 954-883-6950

February 28-March 1, 2020

Annual Melton Jazz Festival Weekend “Continuing The Legacy of Jazz”

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.- The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour

The GMCVB Multicultural Tourism and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South FL, 7th Annual Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour

Led by Historian and Executive Director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Timothy A. Barber, this 5-hour tour via motor coach will showcase a Black Miami Heritage Cultural Experience. 305-539-3097 or email pam@gmcvb.com

For a detailed calendar of events, visit CLICK HERE. For more information on the month’s events, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.