SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival’s Board of Directors and our community are devastated by the sudden passing of Antiguan singer, songwriter, entertainer, and entrepreneur Ricardo Drue, a headliner at our Carnival Concert this past October.

Ricardo graced our stage multiple times throughout the last decade, leaving an indelible mark with his infectious energy and voice. Known for his powerful soca songs, including “Last One Standing,” “Tornado,” “Vagabond,” and so many more, Ricardo held a special place in our Miami Carnival family, and his absence will be keenly felt across the entire Carnival community.

We offer our sincere condolences to Ricardo’s family and friends and our many friends in Antigua & Barbuda as they navigate through this challenging moment. Rest in Peace, Ricardo.

With love and heartfelt prayers, Miami Broward One Carnival Chair, Joan Hinkson-Justin