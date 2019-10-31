Kranium Strikes ‘Gold’ at Sound Chat Radio Live

Kranium Receives RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for ‘Nobody Has to Know’

New York – During a milestone moment at Sound Chat Radio Live, Dancehall star Kranium received his RIAA Gold certification plaque for “Nobody Has to Know” before a packed audience of fans and media alike.

Received for the sale of 500,000 copies of “No Body Has to Know,” which featured Ty Dollar Sign (Atlantic Records), the Gold certification presentation served as great significance for Kranium, Dancehall music, and the red-hot Sound Chat Radio Live event brand. A surprise to Kranium, the presentation added to an already explosive night centered on the promotion of his new single “In Charge.”

“Getting my Gold certification plaque at Sound Chat Radio Live felt great,” says Kranium. “The cherry on top is that I received my plaque on Merrick Boulevard, the very same street I personally walked up and down early in my career, trying to get my music played.”

The intimate, musically-charged Sound Chat Radio Live, which is held in New York at Sandz, features live uncut interviews with top artists by Garfield “Chin” Bourne and Rohan “Ninja Crown” Henry. Much to its credit, Sound Chat Radio Live has been tapped as a major platform by artists and record labels to showcase new music projects and accomplishments.

In less than two months, Sound Chat Radio Live has quickly become a major vehicle of exposure for what reads like a who’s who of Reggae and Dancehall artists including Morgan Heritage, Busy Signal, Konshens, Bugle, Richie Stephens, Spragga Benz and Christopher Martin.

An upcoming appearance by Etana on November 13 at Sound Chat Radio Live is generating quite the buzz! Further enhancing the event’s fiery mix of special guest Grammy-award winning, Grammy-nominated and chart topping artists is the involvement and engagement of fans, who get to ask questions, take photos, get autographs, music and merchandise. And of course, vibes-worthy music selections from top sound Nexxt Level provide the perfect soundtrack for the event.

Sound Chat Radio Live was launched by Garfield “Chin” Bourne. The event, an expansion of Bourne’s popular Sound Chat Radio syndicated talk show, is also charged with highlighting Jamaica’s prized export, Reggae and Dancehall music and culture.