NoMi Music Fest 2024 Delivers Unforgettable Night of Music and Community Spirit

NORTH MIAMI – The City of North Miami is thrilled to share the resounding success of the NoMi Music Fest 2024, which captivated audiences on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Cagni Park in North Miami. The event, which saw the transformation of Cagni Park into a musical haven, featured iconic performances and unforgettable moments.

Headlined by the legendary Johnny Gill and the incomparable Ralph Tresvant, the night was filled with soul-stirring performances. Audiences were also treated to sensational acts by Changing Faces, Jekalynn Carr, Trina, Shirley Murdock, with the event hosted by the dynamic Chubb Rock, who kept the energy high throughout the evening.

NoMi Music Festival Evolves

From its modest beginnings as “Music in the Plaza” to its current status as a cultural phenomenon, the NoMi Music Fest has evolved into a celebration of community spirit and musical heritage. Established in 2017 as a dedicated 501c3 entity, the festival has not only provided unparalleled entertainment but has also served as a beacon of hope and assistance for North Miami residents facing challenges with utility bills.

Reflecting on the event, City of North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme expressed gratitude for the festival’s impact, stating, “This event has become a cherished tradition that embodies the vibrancy and unity of our community. It’s more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of our culture and a testament to the power of giving back.”

Mayor Desulme was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, North Miami Councilmen Pierre Frantz Charles and Scott Galvin, North Miami City Clerk Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, North Miami Beach Councilwoman Daniela Jean, City of Opa-locka Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr. and Opa-locka Commissioner Veronica J. Williams.

The NoMi Music Fest 2024 brought together hundreds of music enthusiasts from across South Florida. Especially, uniting them in a night of music and philanthropy. Through the support of attendees and sponsors, the festival continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of North Miami residents.

For those who missed out, stay tuned for future updates. Plan to mark your calendars for next year’s NoMi Music Fest, where music and community spirit come alive.