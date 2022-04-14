North Miami CRA Hosts First NoMi Art Walk At Liberty Gardens Park

[NORTH MIAMI] – The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) announced the new bi-monthly schedule for NoMi Art Walk, with the first edition taking place this Saturday, April 16, from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM (EST) at Liberty Gardens Park (715 NE 125th St.), located directly across from the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

As part of the NMCRA’s larger Arts in Public Places program, the NoMi Art Walk celebrates North Miami’s expressive history, lively art scene, and vibrant culture.

The next two editions of the NoMi Art Walk are scheduled for June and August 2022.

“In recent years, North Miami’s Downtown corridor has transformed into a vibrant, active space complete with locally owned businesses, culinary hot-spots, and an immense amount of public art,” said NMCRA Chairman and City of North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime. “The NoMi Art Walk event exemplifies our commitment to our local culture and presents a great opportunity for residents and visitors to gather in Liberty Gardens Park for an evening full arts, festivities, and fun.”

April NoMi Art Walk

The April NoMi Art Walk includes pop-up exhibits, live musical performances, and an interactive kids’ art zone. In addition, plentiful food and beverage options, and a wonderful line-up of family activations taking place throughout the day. Including:

Artisan Market & Wine Tasting with Downtown NoMi Businesses, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

3:00 pm – 9:00 pm Kids Art Zone, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Music by Cooley Mack, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm NoMi Talent Show featuring School of Rock North Miami, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Music by Lance-O from Kulcha Shok, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Attendees will be able to visit participating, newly opened breweries, restaurants, and a winery in the Downtown North Miami corridor. New this month, North Miami’s “Wine Walk”, coinciding with NoMi Art Walk, will feature generous discounts and wine tastings from local businesses including Sommelier Valley, Tomato & Basil, and more!

Talent Show

April’s NoMi Art Walk also welcomes back the ‘NoMi Talent Show’. Featuring musicians from School of Rock North Miami , an organization serving surrounding communities. With music lessons taught by practicing, passionate musicians. Students at School of Rock North Miami have the opportunity learn everything from guitar to drums, vocals, bass, keys, and even violin. They will have exposure to area-popular styles like Electronic, Cumbia, Salsa, Bachata, Reggaetón, trap, Hip-Hop, Caribbean, and more.

NoMi Art Walk is open to the public and free parking is located within walking distance to Liberty Gardens Park. Guests can use the NMCRA’s official walkers guide to navigate their experience.