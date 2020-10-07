Experience Art On The Go at Miramar Cultural Center

Intriguing artwork on display for the community to enjoy

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar invites the public to experience Art On The Go at the Miramar Cultural Center ArtsPark (MCC) located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 in homage to recent intriguing art installations which can be viewed, free of charge, by all at MCC.

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne will host an evening of Art on the Go on Friday, October 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also on Sunday, October 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attendance will be limited to up to 10 guests at a time, social distancing and masks will be required. Pre-registration is available at Eventbrite: mccartonthego.eventbrite.com

Guests can meet the Commissioner as well as the artists while strolling through the Ansin Family Gallery to browse the LOVE POP exhibit which showcases the work of Eduardo Sanabria, also known as EDO, a Venezuelan artist who resides in Miami.

Edo’s work is based on pop culture and he utilizes shapes and vibrant colors to create pieces that have a Latino and Caribbean flavor.

The exhibit features his new series, Influencers 2020 as well as his work Todas Las Salsas, which is a tribute to all the Latinos who made this Caribbean music genre popular. The exhibit coincides with the month-long Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

The exhibit will be on display through December 15, 2020.

Art enthusiasts can also view a Virtual Exhibition Tour streamed live on Saturday, October 10th at 3:00 p.m. via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube @MiramarCultural.

Additionally, renowned artists Ivan Roque, Jenny Perez, Jose Felix Perez and Nate Dee have created an epic set of murals for the Botanical Garden at MCC entitled WINDOWS TO OUR WORLD.

The building’s architectural cathedral arches serve as the canvas for these talented artists. The four distinct pieces pay tribute to the array of cultures that have shaped the city’s arts and culture landscape. The murals are the most intriguing artwork ever designed or created in this space at MCC.

“We are beyond excited to showcase the unique talent of these artists,” stated Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs overseeing MCC. “The murals grace the arched wall-scape next to our botanical garden and offer visitors the ability to reflect on their cultural heritage and those amongst our diverse community. They are truly Instagram-worthy,” she continued. “The artistic displays, which include the Love Pop exhibit by BB Musik, bring art to everyone in a beautiful, free public setting.”

The work depicted by the murals reflect the following themes:

Hispanic Heritage Month– Artist Ivan Roque has created a piece that celebrates his Hispanic heritage. His natural compositions and color selections reflect his background.

Black History– Artist Jenny Perez celebrates Black History through her creation of lively expressionist figures and are both beautiful and colorful. Her work reflects her energy and excitement.

Earth Month: Artist Jose Felix Perez has created a richly textured mural of colorful vegetation loaded with gorgeous organic patterns.

Caribbean Heritage: Artist Nate Dee’s work combines figures, animals and nature. His work is very thought-provoking and is influenced heavily by his Haitian heritage.

The introspective murals can be viewed at MCC’s botanical garden, located between the Miramar Cultural Center and Miramar City Hall, offers waterfront views and is also home to the Vanishing View public art glass exhibition by Alison Sky.

The Miramar Cultural Center ArtsPark serves a diverse and vibrant community within the City; and offers art exhibits that seek to inspire, educate and entertain guests.