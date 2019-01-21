Etana Creates Grammy History with Reggae Forever

SOUTH FLORIDA – Etana has placed another historic accomplishment under her belt. The Strong one is the first female reggae artiste to sit on top of the Billboard chart twice and acquire a Grammy nomination for her album.

This is the first time a woman is nominated in the 21st century in the reggae genre; fatefully the album was released on international women’s day.

This honor comes after more than two decades for a Jamaican female to be nominated for a Grammy award in the category, Best Reggae Album. Etana, this era’s queen of reggae, joins veteran acts, Judy Mowatt (1986), Rita Marley (1992) and Sister Carol(1997) to have their albums recognized on the most prestigious stage in music.

2018 has been a spectacular year for the reggae songbird. Her album, Reggae Forever debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. This made Etana the first female to have two consecutive #1 albums on the Reggae album chart. She was already the third female to make it to the top of this chart with her album I Rise (2014) following the lead of Patra (1994) and Diana King (1997).

Etana’s Grammy Nomination Reaction

“I’m too grateful to my mother, other family members and relatives who’ve been there through it all. I couldn’t have done it without Andre Morris because when I had any kind a doubt, you always knew.

Gramps Morgan – gave great advise on songs order etc.,

Tarrus Riley – when I first started in music he would always say why do you have your voice and don’t want to use it? Sing out!!! You have it! Sing! Lol! He is always there coaching me along. He came to me on one day and said, what are you doing? Why are you not recording? He asked me what I felt about his song “just the way you are” and I said it’s wicked! On this day he found the song “my man” on the same riddim! will remember him beyond this life.

Heavy D – Through thick and thin. It’s too deep to get into. Love him forever.

Keona Williams – When there is trouble… your phone rings lol! I love you forever.

Kham McPherson, Dwain Wiya Campbell, kirkledove, Dean Pond, Tanya Stephens, Jessie Adeleman, Clive Hunt – great advices, Chevaughn vocals, Bhumeet ‘boom’ Kala-lee, Tad’s and Junior Tad’s I’m grateful to find people who are truly passionate about reggae music and other people.

This Grammy nomination made me the first female in almost 20 years to be nominated. Honored and deeply grateful! Perfect love!”