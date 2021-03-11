[MIAMI] – Reggae and Dancehall star Busy Signal entertained fans with a spontaneous live sound system session. Kicking off the weekend with his Friday evening pop-up, fans received 3 hours of enjoyment.

Performing live on Busy’s Instagram channel as well as the Clubhouse App, Bunn A Spliff Sound was launched to fans and followers. The sound’s two operators, MC Outta Space (Busy Signal) and Selector Chapo (DJ Tropical) presented songs from artists who have influenced them. Singers such as Marcia Griffiths, Garnett Silk and Junior X’s music were amongst the especially selected set.

Paying homage to those who paved the way for others to follow, Busy Signal aka MC Outta Space expressed the need for all who appreciate Reggae to honor the contributions of all artists. “If you know these artists make sure you tag them and stream their music” the MC said.

Friday’s sound system session was accentuated with the release of “Bad Gyal.”

The song, released through Universal Music Group features the production of Jonasu who adds elements Pop, Reggaetone and Dancehall. “When COVID is over, everyone will be ready to party and this is the song for that” said Busy.

Shot on location in Miami, the music video is vibrant and shows off the playful side of the artist. The video is available on Busy’s YouTube channel. Additional releases from Busy Signal are “Bring Rum” produced by Warriors Musick and “Quick Move” produced by Maximum Sound. He is featured on Sean Paul’s latest release “Boom.”