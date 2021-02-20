Reggae and Dancehall Star Busy Signal Brings The Music – You “Bring Rum!”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Life may have thrown some curves lately, but that doesn’t stop us from celebrating the fact that we are here. Reggae and Dancehall star Busy Signal brings the musical vibe and energy; all you have to do is “Bring Rum!”

“Bring Rum” is the newest release from Busy Signal. Adding to your soundtrack of feel-good music, and aimed at people who are celebrating an occasion, the Reggae and Dancehall star gives a simple instruction to take the moment to the next level – ‘bring rum!’

Produced by Dameon Gayle, who also directs the music video, Busy and Dameon continue their successful musical partnership (“Stay So,” “Great Men” and “Seen It Before” to name a few) with the release of this song. Speaking to Dameon from his recording studio, the producer said “whenever Busy is in the studio it is always a vibe. The energy is so good that all we have to do is ‘bring rum’ and we have our own party.”

Lyrically Busy sing-jays “nah give nuh trouble pure love pon dih acre / celebrate life forever / smoking marijuana / bare gyal deh pon dih corner / nuh care bout no nosey neighbor / food full ah spicey flavor ….”