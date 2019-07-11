Jah Cure has released the video for his new single “Pretty Face” today.

The song, off his upcoming album “Royal Soldier” out August 30th, is dedicated to celebrating women and their beauty.

Directed by Justin “Jus Bus” Nation, the video displays Jah Cure on vacation in a tropical oasis with his lady love interest.

The beautifully shot video simply shows what is spoken in the lyrics, a man who is enamored with not only a woman’s pretty face but her style, demeanor and presence.

This exemplifies how the woman’s “Pretty Face” puts his mind in a “happy space”.