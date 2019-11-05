Bad Boys For Life – Official Trailer

Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah

Screenplay by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner

Story by: Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner

Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith

Executive Producers: Doug Belgrad Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson

Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano