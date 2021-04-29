I Did It SFL! COVID-19 Vaccine
Hey South Florida, you’re right to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s understandable if you feel mistrust about the COVID-19 vaccine. And it’s smart to ask questions. Because getting informed is the key to protecting yourself and your loved ones from the risks of coronavirus. It’s also the first step to getting our lives back, along with all those special moments we’ve been missing out on.
Click here for the answers you need to important questions regarding the effectiveness, safety and cost of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Plus, see the words of wisdom straight from the heart of our own South Florida community—from neighbors who’ve already taken the vaccine and those helping others do the same. All have said “I DID IT!” Here, they share why.
Like and Share
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.