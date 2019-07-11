Jah Cure Releases Video for “Pretty Face”

NEW YORK – Jah Cure has released the video for his new single “Pretty Face” today. The song, off his upcoming album “Royal Soldier” out August 30th, is dedicated to celebrating women and their beauty.

Directed by Justin “Jus Bus” Nation, the video displays Jah Cure on vacation in a tropical oasis with his lady love interest. The beautifully shot video simply shows what is spoken in the lyrics, a man who is enamored with not only a woman’s pretty face but her style, demeanor and presence. This exemplifies how the woman’s “Pretty Face” puts his mind in a “happy space”.

Following other previous singles on “Royal Soldier”, “Risk it all” featuring Phyllisia Ross, “Life is Real” featuring Popcaan, and most recently “Marijuana” featuring Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, “Pretty Face”, produced by Tracy Bda Knowles & Siccaturie “Jah Cure” Alcock For Bda Productions & Iyah Cure Music Ltd, merges the reggae sound that fans know him for, with a new tropical pop/r&b flavor sure to make a splash this Spring and Summer.

“Pretty Face” is a feel-good anthem for women,” said Neil “Diamond” Edwards Senior Director of A&R at VP Records. “Jah Cure is an expert at love songs and this is just another great addition to his catalog.”

Earlier this year, a Valentines Day Christian Louboutin shoe giveaway took place to celebrate the single release of “Pretty Face” and one lucky winner will soon receive a Louboutin stiletto shoe of Jah Cure’s choice.

In 2015, Jah Cure was nominated for his first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. The album held the #1 spot for 3 consecutive weeks after its debut and steadily remained on the Top 10 U.S. Billboard Reggae Album Chart since its release.

