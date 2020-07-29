“With Love from Grace” Appreciation Food Truck Tour

Bahamian Adrian LaRoda Named Acting Chair of Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organizations

NASSAU, Bahamas – Adrian LaRoda of Nassau, Bahamas is the Acting Chair of Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organizations and President of Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance (BCFA). Adrian is a very strong advocate for sustainable fishing and promotes EAF in the Bahamas. Most recently he has been lobbying to have the sector declared an essential service […]