“With Love from Grace” Appreciation Food Truck Tour

“With Love from Grace” Appreciation Food Truck Tour – Grace Foods USA delivered hot lunches to some 2,000 essential workers over 30 stops in New York and Florida and ended in Lauderdale Lakes.

