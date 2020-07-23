GraceKennedy Foods USA Gives Back in Florida and New York

GraceKennedy Foods USA Wraps Up “With Love From Grace” Food Truck Tour, Supporting Essential Workers in New York and Florida

Lauderdale Lakes – GraceKennedy (GK) Foods USA is winding down its eight week of “With Love from Grace” Appreciation Food Truck Tour, which has seen the company delivering hot lunches and face masks to some 2,000 essential workers over some 30 stops in New York and Florida since June.

The program was launched out of GK Foods’ acknowledgement of the vital role of grocery store workers in sustainable food supply. This selfless act of kindness was born of Grace’s appreciation for workers who serve consumers not just in the Caribbean but in the USA and Internationally.

Food and grocery store essential workers unilaterally face higher personal and familial risks of exposure to COVID-19, so consumers have uninterrupted access to the food supply.

Grace Foods is committed to supporting these workers through initiatives geared towards benefiting essential workers in their Florida and New York footprint.

The ‘With Love from Grace’ Appreciation Food Truck Tour team, along with Chef Omar of Truck Stop – Florida and Chef D of Island Spice Grill – New York, set out to delight the palettes of these tireless essential workers and thus far the tour has been a total success.

“Grace does a very good job. We are very proud of our relationship. This is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like this. It brings out the Jamaican in you,” said Elvin ‘Eddie’ Fernandez, Owner of Bravo Supermarket in West Park, Florida, whose team benefitted from the Food Tour.

The Grace team made stops at Walmart, Broward Meat and Fish, Presidente, Bravo, Shoprite, Western Beef and Pathmark Supermarkets across New York and Florida.

Essential workers were treated to lunches consisting of Jamaican staples including Jerk Chicken, plantains, rice and peas, fish with festival and a selection of Grace Tropical Rhythms and coconut water.

“Grace is a family brand, known and loved both at home in Jamaica and internationally. While we have contributed to several relief efforts in cash and kind, we also wanted to ensure that retail partners in our key markets, who work to keep our communities fed, are recognized for the essential service that they provide. This was our way of showing our appreciation for the selflessness and courage displayed by grocery store workers in keeping stores open during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have helped millions of people get through the current global crisis without interruption, risking their lives, while maintaining the highest level of quality and service,” said Derrick Reckord, President and CEO of GraceKennedy Foods USA, LLC.

See also: GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby Rallies Jamaican Diaspora