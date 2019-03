Jamaican Howard University Association Delivers Inaugural Scholarships

WASHINGTON, DC – Five Jamaican students at Howard University are the recipients of the inaugural Jamaican Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) Scholarship. Danielle Miller, Charise Simpson, Courtni Foster, Giordanna Logan, and Narica Clarke were each awarded scholarships valued at US$5,000. The scholarships were handed over on February 28, at an awards ceremony held at Howard […]