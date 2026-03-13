NW 7th Avenue CRA and NW 79th Street CRA Leadership Host Business Networking Event

NORTH MIAMI — Business owners, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders are invited to attend “Meet the CRAs,” a joint business networking event hosted by the NW 7th Avenue Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the NW 79th Street CRA. The event will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the DoubleTree Hotel, 7927 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150.

The evening gathering is designed to foster meaningful connections between local businesses and CRA leadership. It will also provide valuable insights into the programs and initiatives shaping the future of the corridor.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and engage directly with CRA leadership, including board members, executive staff, and agency representatives. They will also interact with fellow business owners located within the redevelopment districts. Furthermore, the event serves as a platform for open dialogue and collaboration. There will be information sharing about the resources available to businesses operating within the CRA boundaries.

Participants can expect an engaging program that includes:

Networking Opportunities with business owners and community stakeholders

Introductions to CRA Grant and Incentive Programs designed to support business growth and development

Updates on Upcoming Initiatives impacting the NW 7th Avenue and NW 79th Street Corridors

Direct Engagement with CRA Leadership to discuss redevelopment priorities and Opportunities

Business Input and Feedback Sessions to ensure the voice of the local business community informs future initiatives

Light Refreshments provided during the event

The joint networking event shows both agencies’ shared commitment to strengthen the local business ecosystem. It supports economic development. It also encourages active business participation in shaping the future of these historic commercial corridors.

Business owners and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and learn more about how CRA programs and initiatives can support their success while contributing to the continued revitalization of the area.

Registration is available on Eventbrite at MeettheCRAs.eventbrite.com.