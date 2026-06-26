Supreme Court Decision and Its Impact on Haitian TPS Holders

MIAMI — Family Action Network Movement condemned a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. The group warned that the ruling could expose hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants and their families to deportation. Additionally, it could strip them of work authorization and driving privileges.

The decision in Mullin v. Doe affects Haitian TPS holders who have lived legally in the United States for years. These individuals have been working, raising families, paying taxes and contributing to local communities. Many are parents of U.S.-born children, health care workers, caregivers, entrepreneurs and essential employees.

Supreme Court’s Decision

“The Supreme Court’s decision will have deeply harmful consequences for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Haitian American families, many of whom we hear from every day,” said Paul Christian Namphy, political director of FANM. “This decision threatens their ability to work legally, support their families and maintain the stability they have worked so hard to build. As a result, it throws their lives into fear and uncertainty.”

The ruling allows the administration to move forward with ending TPS protections despite Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian, political and security crisis. This includes widespread violence, mass displacement, food insecurity and the collapse of essential infrastructure.

FANM said it is deeply disappointed that the Court declined to recognize concerns about discriminatory treatment of Haitian immigrants.

“We reject the dehumanization embodied in this decision,” Namphy said. “Haitian families, workers and communities matter, and their contributions to this country cannot be erased or disregarded.”

FANM also cited the dissent by Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kagan wrote that Haitian and Syrian TPS beneficiaries were asking only to remain in the United States while their legal claims continue. Also, she said they should not be subjected to “devastating, and indeed life-threatening, injury.”

FANM urged U.S. senators to support Bill S-4814, introduced by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, which would extend Haiti TPS for three years. Additionally, the organization said it will continue working with legal partners, advocates and community leaders to support affected families and pursue every available avenue for relief.

FANM also delivered a message to Haitian TPS holders and their families: “You are not alone. We stand with you, we will fight with you, and we will not abandon you.”