The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA Makes Affordable Housing a Reality in Historic Overtown

MIAMI – The Southeast Overtown /Park West CRA (“SEOPW CRA”) celebrated the completion of an 18-unit, two-bedroom, affordable housing apartment located at 1767 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

This rehabilitation project was funded with a $585,000 grant from the SEOPW CRA.

“This is a transformative project providing quality housing units for the residents of Overtown,” says Cornelius Shiver, SEOPW CRA Executive Director.

The 18-unit property, each two-bedroom, one bath, features all new electrical, plumbing, A/C systems, new kitchen and baths with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 36” x 36” porcelain tile flooring, all with a contemporary styling.

A recent study shows that Miami’s affordable housing crisis is so dire and the crisis is considerably worse in historically black communities like Overtown.

According to the report, 71 percent of households in the City of Miami are renters, and 61 percent of those are cost-burdened, meaning they are paying more than 30 percent of their income in rent.

The SEOPW CRA continues to tackle solutions to affordable housing to help alleviate the dearth of housing for cost-burdened residents.

To date, the SEOPW CRA completed 604 affordable workforce development and rehabilitated units, 1,283 units are currently in progress for rehabilitation and development and 2,119 new development units are in the planning stages.