First Fridays Network & Chill Series Featuring Killer Mike

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting their season finale of the First Fridays Network & Chill series on Friday, January 2 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. You can gain business insights from this month’s guest speaker Killer Mike aka Michael Render. This will take place during the “Block Party Edition” at City of Miramar Town Center Plaza.

Grrammy Award Winning Artist

Killer Mike is a four-time Grammy award-winning artist (Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Performance for “Scientists and Engineers”) for his 2023 album Michael. He is currently co-starring in FX’s The Lowdown. The entrepreneur will share his journey from music to owning the Swag Shop Barbershop franchise.

The evening includes real talk, business, networking, lite bites, music, live performance and refreshments. The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Previous month’s guest speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, “Pinky” Cole Hayes, and Felecia Hatcher.

The January 2nd event will take place at City of Miramar Town Center Plaza . It is located at 2300 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Admission to the event is free with RSVP at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov/Business.

First Fridays Network & Chill Series 2025 Highligts