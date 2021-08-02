New COVID-19 Test Site to Open in Broward County Amid Spike in Cases
No insurance or appointment required
[BROWARD COUNTY] – A new COVID-19 test site is opening tomorrow (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) in response to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases including the Delta Variant, which is increasing the demand for testing. Tests are available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.
- Tradewinds Park & Stables (Drive-through Testing)
3600 W Sample Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Monday-Friday 8AM to 6PM
Free PCR oropharyngeal (throat swab) testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age. Results for PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health In Broward in 24 to 72 hours.
Other test sites
- Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-up Testing)
6770 Garfield Street
Hollywood, FL 33024
Tuesday-Saturday 8AM to 4PM
- South Regional Health Center (Walk-up Testing)
4105 Pembroke Road
Hollywood, FL 33021
Monday-Friday 9AM to 5PM
- Mills Pond Park (Drive-through Testing)
2201 NW 9th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Sunday-Thursday 8AM to 4PM
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
(Proof of travel plans to/or from FLL required)
Terminal 3, pre-security, lower level near baggage claim
100 Terminal Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
7AM to 9PM daily
*There is a fee for testing at this site: $106 for a PCR test; $74 for a rapid (antigen) test.
Other test collection sites are expected to open later this week.
