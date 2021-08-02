New COVID-19 Test Site to Open in Broward County Amid Spike in Cases

No insurance or appointment required

[BROWARD COUNTY] – A new COVID-19 test site is opening tomorrow (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) in response to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases including the Delta Variant, which is increasing the demand for testing. Tests are available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

Tradewinds Park & Stables (Drive-through Testing)

3600 W Sample Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Monday-Friday 8AM to 6PM

Free PCR oropharyngeal (throat swab) testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age. Results for PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health In Broward in 24 to 72 hours.

Other test sites

Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-up Testing)

6770 Garfield Street

Hollywood, FL 33024

Tuesday-Saturday 8AM to 4PM

South Regional Health Center (Walk-up Testing)

4105 Pembroke Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

Monday-Friday 9AM to 5PM

4105 Pembroke Road Hollywood, FL 33021 Monday-Friday 9AM to 5PM Mills Pond Park (Drive-through Testing)

2201 NW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Sunday-Thursday 8AM to 4PM

2201 NW 9th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Sunday-Thursday 8AM to 4PM Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

(Proof of travel plans to/or from FLL required)

Terminal 3, pre-security, lower level near baggage claim

100 Terminal Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

7AM to 9PM daily

*There is a fee for testing at this site: $106 for a PCR test; $74 for a rapid (antigen) test.

Other test collection sites are expected to open later this week.