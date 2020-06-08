SFCBLA Band Members Cancel Participation in Miami Carnival 2020

MIAMI – After careful consultation with our committee and band officiates, it is with our deepest sympathies to inform you that the South Florida Carnival Band Leaders Association Mas, Junior Mas, and J’ouvert band members have made the difficult decision to not participate in the Miami Carnival 2020 road experience.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we feel this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very saddened that we are unable to participate in the event, but we know it’s the right decision regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry. We value our staff and masqueraders and have taken into consideration all concerns of the future’s uncertainties.

The Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee is the entity responsible for coordinating and implementing Miami Carnival.

The SFCBLA is a collective group of participating mas bands, formed to support the interest of the bands collectively, and does not have the power to cancel Miami Carnival.

Please visit our website at www.sfcbla.org and our Instagram @sfcbla for updates and information.

Please remain safe. We look forward to seeing you on di road in 2021.