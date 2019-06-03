Actress, Kerry Washington to be Honored at Jamaica’s Independence Gala

NEW YORK – Emmy and Golden Globe nominated American/Jamaican actress Kerry Washington will be honored with an ‘Artistic Achievement Award’ at Jamaica’s 57th Independence Black Tie Gala, slated for the Hilton Westchester Hotel, Rye, New York on August 10, 2019.

Born in New York City to parents Valerie (Moss) from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica and Earl Washington, from South Carolina.

Kerry’s career took flight in 2004 when she appeared as Della Bea Robinson, the wife of musician Ray Charles, in the biopic Ray. She won “Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture” for Ray at the NAACP Image Awards in 2005.

Washington is best known for her portrayal of Olivia Pope in the ABC TV drama ‘Scandal’ – that has earned her several Emmy, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Golden Globe nominations – and for her portrayal of lawyer/academic Anita Hill in the 2016 HBO film ‘Confirmation,’ which she executive produced under the banner of her production company Simpson Street.

In 2018, Washington starred on Broadway in ‘American Son,’ which has since been shot as a movie and will premiere on Netflix in Fall of 2019. Washington serves as executive producer.

She also recently appeared in ABC’s live presentation of ‘The Jeffersons’ as Helen Willis alongside Wanda Sykes, Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx and is currently in production on ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ for Hulu, which she and Reese Witherspoon both executive produce and star in.

“We are extremely proud to honor the talented Kerry Washington at our Jamaica Independence Gala” said event Chairman/Producer Sephron Mair.

“Kerry is an outstanding actress and movie director and is the first woman of color to headline a network TV drama since 1974, when she starred in Scandal. In 2013 she was ranked #2 on the 100 Most Beautiful People list by People Magazine” he added.

The Black Tie Gala – Jamaica’s marquee Independence celebration in New York – is being held under the distinguish patronage of the Minister of Tourism, the Hon Edmund Bartlett, who will bring greeting on behalf of Jamaica.

Also in attendance and acting as ‘Brand Ambassador’ will be the Hon Lisa Hanna, MP and 1993 Miss World winner.

The Keynote Address will be delivered by United States Federal Judge, the Hon. Norman Hemming. The event will be attended by over 1,000 celebrants under the theme ‘Celebrating Brand Jamaica.’

Part proceeds from the Gala will be donated to Food for the Poor, Jamaica (FFP), the largest charity organization in Jamaica and Food For The Poor Inc., located in Florida, the largest international relief and development organization in the United States.

Click here for more information on the Jamaica Independence Gala.