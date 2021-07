Ambassador Marks Assumes Chair of OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Ambassador Audrey Marks has assumed the Chair of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) for the next six months. The purpose of CIDI is to promote cooperation among Member States for the furtherance of their integral development. In addition, helping […]