How More Floridians are Getting Tested for COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected a lot of individuals throughout the world. This also includes many Floridians. As cases continue to rise, the state of Florida is offering even more ways for individuals to get tested for it whether or not they are currently experiencing symptoms. There’s no longer a test shortage, and officials are urging individuals to take a test if they think that they have been exposed to the virus. Here’s how more Floridians than ever before are getting tested for COVID-19.

Walk-Up Testing

Some Floridians want to take a COVID-19 test right away, and they don’t want to have to wait for an appointment. In order to meet their needs, there are now walk-up testing sites. These sites are fully equipped with everything that’s needed for testing. Many individuals can find a walk-up testing site underneath a customized canopy tent that isn’t far from where they live. These canopies allow individuals to get a COVID-19 test without having to worry about standing outside in the sun for long periods of time.

Access To At-Home Tests

It’s important for those that suspect that they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 to stay home. Fortunately, they can still find out whether or not they have this virus by getting a test that they can take at home. These tests are easy to take, and the user can get very accurate results. This will allow them to determine whether or not they have COVID-19 or test negative for the virus. This type of testing is a great option for those that can’t leave their home or are choosing not to during this time.

Drugstore Chains

In order to slow the growth of this virus, it’s necessary for everyone to have access to COVID-19 tests. Because of this, many pharmacies are now offering testing. Pharmacists can administer this test to individuals that suspect that they have COVID-19. There usually isn’t a long wait, and it’s a convenient way for many Floridians to get tested for the virus. The pharmacist is also available to answer any questions that the person getting tested may have. This allows them to make informed decisions about their health.

Urgent Care Testing

When an individual is starting to feel ill, they may want to get treatment for their symptoms without going to the hospital. They can do this by visiting their local urgent care. While there, they can also get tested for COVID-19. These tests can be administered by the physicians that are on staff at the time. While they are there, they can also get treated for the symptoms that they are experiencing.

Testing Events

The state of Florida is really ramping up their efforts to identify those that do have COVID-19. They are encouraging as many individuals as possible to get tested by holding testing events. These 1-2 day events often have a lot of resources on hand to test an abundance of people at one time. These events tend to be hosted in locations that receive a lot of pedestrian travel. It’s not uncommon for testing events to take place near beaches or in downtown areas of certain cities.

In conclusion, Florida is trying to slow the growth of COVID-19 by identifying those who have contracted this virus. They are doing this by offering testing in numerous ways. It’s now very easy for any Floridan who wants a COVID-19 test to get one no matter where they are located in the state of Florida.