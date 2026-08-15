Mr Easy, Future Fambo & Deejay Yellow Ignite Summer With “Cyaan Go Round Yuh”

NEW YORK, New York — Dancehall veterans Mr Easy and Future Fambo team up with Deejay Yellow for “Cyaan Go Round Yuh.” It is a high-energy anthem built for speakers, stages and summer nightlife. The track is packed with infectious rhythm, playful lyrics and unmistakable Dancehall personality. Moreover, it arrives with the kind of instant, headline-ready energy made for DJs, media and fans alike.

Dancehall Riddim: “Aktive”

Produced by Yellow House Promotions, “Cyaan Go Round Yuh” is the first single from Yellow House Records’ debut Dancehall riddim, “Aktive.” Written by Mr Easy and Troy Auxilly Wilson, the female-focused track channels the golden-era chemistry of ’90s Dancehall.

At the same time, it pushes a fresh, party-ready sound for today. Driven by the pulsating “Aktive” riddim, Mr Easy, Future Fambo and Deejay Yellow trade vocals, charisma and crowd-moving energy. The record is designed for parties, selectors and the dance floor.

For Mr Easy, the spark came fast. The riddim hit while he was driving through New York. It cut through what had become a steady stream of producer submissions and immediately changed the mood.

“The minute I put the riddim on in the car, the whole vibe just hit me,” says Mr Easy. “I started vibing, and the song just came.”

The experience also reinforced something the artist has learned over his decades in music: never underestimate where the next great record might come from.

“One thing I’ve learned is you can’t underrate or underestimate any producer,” he says.

Collaborator Clarity aka Drumrat

Mr Easy quickly reached out to musician and collaborator Clarity, also known as Drumrat. The two began developing the record. Within approximately an hour, the foundation of “Cyaan Go Round Yuh” was complete.

“When something moves with that type of energy, you know it’s on the right track,” Mr Easy says.

The timing adds to the story. The single lands during a hot summer run for both Mr Easy and Future Fambo. Each artist is enjoying renewed attention across radio, social media and live performance spaces.

Mr Easy continues to command cross-generational attention with a catalog stacked with Dancehall favorites, led by the timeless “Drive Me Crazy.” On the same day “Cyaan Go Round Yuh” dropped, the hitmaker appeared on On The Radar Radio.

He delivered an energetic performance of “Drive Me Crazy” alongside his newer track “Gal It’s Ya Birthday.” The appearance quickly fueled social media conversation and renewed buzz around the artist’s legacy and current momentum.

Future Fambo

Future Fambo is also riding a fresh wave, powered by the viral success of “Red Light Pepper Light.” He is gaining traction across TikTok and other social platforms. Additionally, he has growing visibility on the live performance circuit. The celebrated deejay brings added heat to a collaboration already loaded with recognizable Dancehall energy.

Together, “Cyaan Go Round Yuh” turns individual momentum into a full-force Dancehall moment. The collaboration pairs seasoned voices, authentic chemistry and a riddim built to travel from playlists to parties to festival sets.

The strong response to the song echoes the excitement Mr Easy felt the moment the riddim first caught his ear.

“People want to hear this type of vibe again,” he says. “It’s positive energy, and the song came out amazing.”

With Mr Easy, Future Fambo and Deejay Yellow combining forces, “Cyaan Go Round Yuh” launches the “Aktive” riddim with star power, authentic Dancehall flavor and a fresh jolt of summer energy. The single is available now on all digital platforms.

“Cyaan Go Round Yuh” “Aktive” riddim

Title: Cyaan Go Round Yuh

Artists: Mr Easy, Future Fambo and Deejay Yellow

Riddim: Aktive

Written by: Mr Easy and Troy Auxilly Wilson

Produced by: Yellow House Promotions

Label: Yellow House Records