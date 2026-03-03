Women of Power Shaping Jamaican Play The Rope and The Cross

NEW YORK– Herod and Pilate will be presented as women of power deciding the fate of Christ in Broadway World Award winner David Heron’s Gala Easter Sunday production of Easton Lee’s The Rope and The Cross.

The one night only Staged Reading Concert event takes place at The Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Jamaica Queens on Easter Sunday April 5 at 7pm. It will be preceded by a complimentary Caribbean Cuisine Easter Reception courtesy of The Door Restaurant from 5:30pm.

Gabrielle C Archer as Herod and Laura Salem Harding as Pilate are joined by veteran Off Broadway actor Rudolph Shaw, international model and actor Hector Lincoln, Michelle London and Jelani Reid as the final performers announced for the production.

Last week, the production sold out its entire allotment of advance discount tickets in a matter of days.

These thespians join the previously announced ensemble of Actor Boy Award winner Oliver Samuels (The Shepherd), CBS TV host Zay Harding (High Priest Annas), Shevrado Oliver (Jesus), Jerry Benzwick (Judas), Dianne Dixon (Mother Of Judas) and Jamaican theatre veteran Fleurette Harris (Mary).

Set in rural Jamaica and ancient Jerusalem, The Rope and The Cross examines the conflict that arises when Jesus and Judas- re-imagined by playwright Lee as young, rebellious but well meaning Jamaican men- are brutally confronted by the autocratic rulers of their society. These rulers are determined to keep them silent and subjugated by any means necessary.

The idea of casting women in the pivotal roles of Herod and Pilate first came to producer-director Heron as he prepared to mount the Fortieth Anniversary New York presentation of the play in 2019.

“The Harvey Weinstein revelations and the Me Too movement were rapidly coming to the fore at that time,” he recalls, “And I thought to myself how interesting it might be to have these characters presented as women of power, literally deciding the fate of Jesus…To see two no nonsense women ruling that world. Since Easton had already created immensely strong relationships between Jesus and Judas and both their mothers in the play, I felt that having another pair of remarkable women as a counterpoint to that could really enhance the drama. Besides, Cleopatra had already been running Egypt decades before, so why not?”

With the full support of playwright Lee, Heron proceeded with his bold new vision. In his own words, “The result completely blew the audience away. So here we are again, and let’s see what, if anything, has changed in the past seven years.”

Gabrielle C Archer plays the role of Herod

Gabrielle C Archer comes to the role of Herod, the Rome appointed ruler of Judea, having last been seen on stage in the 2025 Silver Anniversary production of Heron’s Love and Marriage and New York City at JPAC. Her additional theatre credits include Off Broadway productions of The Store at The Castillo Theatre and Black Women and the Ballot at The National Black Theatre. Furthermore, her screen credits include the films Beguiled, God’s First Name and Black Two Sugars.

Laura Salem Harding as Pilate

London based Laura Salem Harding returns to the New York stage to portray Pilate, Roman Governor of Judea, following her last appearance several years ago in the Off Broadway production of Happy Hour. Her screen appearances include F Gary Gray’s A Man Apart starring Vin Diesel. In addition, she appeared in the web series The Royal Standard, in which she appeared as The Lady of the Lake.

Rudolph Shaw as The Blind One

Guyanese born Rudolph Shaw will play the role of The Blind One, a prophetic follower of Jesus whose life is forever changed when their paths finally cross. Shaw was last seen as Steve Biko in the musical Biko Rising at the University of Cape Town and at the Biko Theater in King Williams Town, South Africa.

Notably, his credits also include Errol John’s classic Caribbean drama Moon on a Rainbow Shawl at the late Woodie King Jr’s New Federal Theatre. He has screen appearances in Law and Order and the 1979 cult feature Warriors.

He is a 2015 recipient of the Pioneer in Theatre Audelco Award.

Hector Lincoln Portrays High Priest Caiphas

Jamaican born Hector Lincoln will portray High Priest Caiphas, a staunch religious adversary of Jesus. One of the most successful male models to emerge from the world renowned Pulse Model Agency in Kingston, Lincoln is also a former host on MTV’s Caribbean channel TEMPO.

His screen roles include Law and Order SVU, Orange Is The New Black and the upcoming feature film Joseph.

On stage, he was in the Audelco Award nominated cast of Heron’s Love and Marriage and New York City. Most recently, he was in Karl O’Brian Williams’ The Black That I Am Off Broadway at HERE Arts Center.

Michelle London as Sarah

In her New York stage acting debut, Jamaican born Michelle London appears as Sarah, fiancée to Judas. London has appeared onstage in Jamaica in such productions as Lifesave and Welcome To Jamrock.

Her screen credits include the television production Mi and Mi Kru as well as the feature film Kingston Paradise, currently streaming on TUBI.

Jelani Reid Screen Role – John

Rounding out the cast is Jelani Reid as Jesus’ young disciple, John. Reid returns to the stage for his professional acting debut, following his childhood appearance in a New Jersey production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The Rope and the Cross is presented in association with The Jamaica Tourist Board, Mesidor PLLC, Results Promo and Marketing, The Door Restaurant and IMC Media.

Tickets are available online at theropeandthecross.eventbrite.com.