The Inspiring Story of Natasha Brown’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – In March, Natasha Brown, 35, visited the doctor after noticing a lump in her right breast. Because she had discovered a similar mound in her left breast during her early 20s that turned out to be benign, the Jamaican-American hoped for the best.

One month later, however, Natasha felt pain in her breast which prompted a visit to the Emergency Room where doctors found “something suspicious.” She sought the oncologist who made her initial diagnosis years ago, and it was discovered she had Stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ.

This meant multiple masses in her right breast, while the lump in her left breast which returned was also cancerous. Two months after that diagnosis, Natasha underwent an eight-hour double mastectomy.

Since then, the New York resident has undergone breast reconstruction which requires two more procedures to complete. As part of her rehabilitation, Natasha has undergone physical therapy and energy-sapping rounds of radiation.

“Mentally, I have my days where I just want to be Super Woman, I want to get up and do what I used to do…cook, clean but I can’t do that. With the radiation, I get tired mid-day, I’m talking about 3 o’clock, 4’oclock, I’m done for the day,” she said.

Breast Cancer and Black Women

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women (and men) are urged to consult their physicians, even if they have done their annual checks. According to data from the American Cancer Society (ACS), there will be 56,500 cases of Stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ in 2024.

Figures from the ACS show that black women, like Natasha, are more vulnerable than other racial groups. Natasha’s mother died from breast cancer.

“While breast cancer incidence rates among black and white women are close, mortality rates are markedly different, with black women having a 40 percent higher death rate from breast cancer,” according to the ACS.

Natasha Brown’s plight caught the attention of Jamaican Fernando Edwards, founder of Jamroc Dept., a Los Angeles-based clothing company. He has designed leisure wear to bring awareness to people with breast cancer.

“Initially, we designed a piece to show our support, but as we spoke further, she expressed the lack of financial assistance she faced. This inspired us to create the #fearnot collection in June, a heartfelt tribute to Natasha and others affected by breast cancer. This collection goes beyond apparel, it embodies resilience and solidarity,” he said.

A second design, #Resilient, has also been released. They come in T-shirts, sweaters, and hoodies. Proceeds from sales will go toward assisting Natasha’s growing medical costs.

That gesture along with support from family and friends, keeps Natasha Brown going.

“I’m smiling, because this too shall pass,” she said.