by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – With the Olympics in Paris, France officially getting underway on July 26, it’s time to pull out the patriotic gear and cheer on your country’s athletes. Fernando Edwards is looking to tap into that fervor with his Jamroc Dept. creations.

The Los Angeles-based Jamaican recently launched his line of Olympic T-shirts which bear the likeness of Jamaica’s athletes, the country’s flag and its gold, black and green colors.

“I am very passionate about this sport. I actually received a track and field scholarship to go to the states. I wanted to do something creative and different from the larger brands, that actually represents us and is by us,” said Edwards. “I have a bigger goal to give back to Jamaica and track and field is a big sport for our culture that can help bring awareness to the brand.”

Edwards, who is from Clarendon parish in rural Jamaica, began work on his Olympic line in February when the event’s major players like Jamaica and the United States, were planning national trials to select their teams.

While not formally trained, he designed the T-shirts and “worked with multiple vendors from different regions to ensure the best quality.” They can be purchased through www.jamrocdept.com.

A former athlete, Edwards competed in the 200 and 400 meters for Bridgeport High School at Boys Championships in Jamaica and the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. He received a scholarship to Missouri Baptist University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Edwards, who is involved in the film industry as an actor/director, was determined to make a statement with his patriotic line.

“I wanted to give the fans a way to show that they are in support of Team Jamaica. Whether they are Jamaican or not, this line will let everyone know who they are rooting for,” he said.

Jamaica are again expected to figure prominently at the Olympics, which ends August 11. Sprinters Shericka Jackson, Kishane Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and quarter-miler Nickisha Pryce are some of the country’s leading medal contenders.