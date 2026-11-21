EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Oliver Mair, received the Presidential Award for Excellence from HELP Jamaica Medical Mission on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the group’s 16th annual black-tie gala at Hanover Manor.

Dr. Robert Clarke, the organization’s founder and president, said Mair was being recognized for his exceptional contribution, dedication to excellence and extraordinary leadership.

The citation said Mair consistently goes above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of others. “Your commitment inspires us all,” it said.

Mair took up the New York post in late August. He spent nearly eight years as Jamaica’s consul general in Miami, where he served 13 Southern states.

Accepting the award, Mair praised the New Jersey-based group for 16 years of service to underserved communities in Jamaica.

“For sixteen years, since Dr. Clarke and Dr. Rudolph Willis set out in 2010 to bring care to Jamaicans in need, this organization has lived up to its name: Healthcare for Every Living Person. That is not a slogan. It is a standard,” Mair said.

He called the mission one of the most dependable diaspora health missions serving Jamaica.

$3 million and nearly 5,000 patients

Mair said the organization has invested more than $3 million in underserved Jamaican communities.

During its most recent mission in September, he said, 35 doctors, nurses and support staff from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut treated nearly 5,000 patients.

The team held clinics in Western Kingston, Barbican, Yallahs, Heartease and Greenvale. It also visited Moravia, Thompson Town and Twickenham Park, covering Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Manchester and Clarendon.

Hypertension and diabetes

Mair said hypertension and diabetes are two of Jamaica’s biggest health concerns.

He said about one in three Jamaicans 15 and older has hypertension and one in eight has diabetes. Both figures come from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III.

He also credited the mission with providing screenings, medications, school physicals and eye care to people who might otherwise struggle to get them.

“That is service people feel. On behalf of Jamaica, I say: we see it, we value it, and we thank you,” Mair said.

‘They cannot be a substitute for it’

Mair also challenged the group and its supporters to look beyond annual visits and build long-term partnerships with Jamaica’s health system.

He urged the organization to work more closely with local health centers, share its findings with regional health authorities and mentor Jamaican health professionals. He also asked it to support telemedicine and help equip clinics that keep serving communities after visiting teams leave.

“Medical missions can strengthen our health system. They cannot be a substitute for it,” Mair said.

Other honorees

Dr. Franz Collins received the Community Service Excellence in Healthcare Award. Claudette Powell, OD, received the Community Service in Healthcare Award. Adelle Anderson received the Community Service Award, and Conroy Fullerton received the Community Service Award in Health.